India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Statistical highlights of the Windies innings

Nicholas Pooran smashed his maiden Twenty20 international half-century to guide West Indies to 181 for three in the third and final clash against India on Sunday. Pooran, who made 53 off 25 deliveries, put on a key 87-run unbeaten stand with Darren Bravo, who made 43, to give the tourists a competitive total in the third T20I in Chennai.

Let’s take a look at some of the important numbers and milestones that were reached in this clash -

- Windies became the 8th team to score more than 100 fours this calendar year.

- The stand between Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer was Windies’ first 50-run stand after 6 matches and fourth such stand for Windies against India – all by different partners

- With the help of his 2-wicket haul, Yuzvendra Chahal (19) became the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is.

- Darren Bravo and Nicolas Pooran’s unbeaten 87-run stand was the best for fourth wicket in T20Is for Windies.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 23:23 IST