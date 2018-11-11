Today in New Delhi, India
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Statistical highlights of the Windies innings

Let’s take a look at some important numbers and milestones that were reached in this clash -

cricket Updated: Nov 11, 2018 23:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chennai: West Indies batsmen Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope run between the wicket during the 1st T20I match against India during the 3rd and final T20 match against India at MAC Stadium in Chennai.(PTI)

Nicholas Pooran smashed his maiden Twenty20 international half-century to guide West Indies to 181 for three in the third and final clash against India on Sunday. Pooran, who made 53 off 25 deliveries, put on a key 87-run unbeaten stand with Darren Bravo, who made 43, to give the tourists a competitive total in the third T20I in Chennai.

Let’s take a look at some of the important numbers and milestones that were reached in this clash -

- Windies became the 8th team to score more than 100 fours this calendar year.

- The stand between Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer was Windies’ first 50-run stand after 6 matches and fourth such stand for Windies against India – all by different partners

- With the help of his 2-wicket haul, Yuzvendra Chahal (19) became the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is.

- Darren Bravo and Nicolas Pooran’s unbeaten 87-run stand was the best for fourth wicket in T20Is for Windies.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 23:23 IST

