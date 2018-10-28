India vs West Indies 4th ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

India will look to find the ‘perfect’ balance in their playing eleven when they take on a resurgent West Indies in the fourth One-day International here on Monday. Going with five specialist bowlers in Pune on Saturday did not work for India, who ended up as the losing side for the first time in the home series against the West Indies.

With the series surprisingly tied at 1-1 and two matches to go, Virati Kohli’s team finds itself in a must-win situation at the Cricket Club of India (CCI). Credit must be given to the West Indies, who have not only moved on from a dismal Test series but have given the formidable hosts a run for their money in the one-day format.

When is the 4th ODI between India and West Indies?

4th ODI between India and West Indies will be played on October 29, 2018

Where will the 4th ODI between India and West Indies be played?

The 4th ODI between India and West Indies will be played in Mumbai.

What time does the 4th ODI between India and West Indies begin?

The 4th ODI between India and West Indies will begin at 13:30 hrs IST

Which TV channels will broadcast India-West ODI series?

India-West Indies ODI series will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-West Indies ODI series?

India-West Indies ODI series live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 16:57 IST