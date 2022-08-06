India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI 4th T20I

India are leading 2-1 against West Indies in the five-match T20I cricket series. On August 6, Saturday, the fourth match between the two sides will be played in Lauderhill, Florida. While the Indian side would look to seal the series with a win, West Indies would take the field to remain alive in the series with a win over India.

The Indian cricket team is in superb form on their tour of West Indies. On Tuesday, Rohit Sharma-led Indian team comfortably thrashed West Indies by seven wickets at St Kitts. Rohit's midas touch was on full display when batsman Suryakumar Yadav, promoted from middle order to opening slot, played a match-winning innings of 76 off 44 balls. Suryakumar's impressive innings saw him hitting eight fours and four massive sixes. With Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, firing well in the middle order, India easily chased down the target of 165 for the loss of just three wickets. With two wickets, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the best bowler in the match.

On Saturday, things will be a bit different for India as their opener and captain Rohit who got retired hurt due to back spasm in the last match, might not play. Senior player Hardik Pandya might take the captaincy if Rohit doesn't regain full match fitness. The opener's slot will probably go to Ishan Kishan, who might be included in the playing XI as Rohit's replacement. Also, Avesh Khan who has performed badly in the last two matches might have to make way for Harshal Patel. Meanwhile, the West Indies team would look to make the most of Rohit's absence.

Here are the live streaming details

When will India vs West Indies 4th T20I be played?

India vs West Indies 4th T20I will be played on August 6, Saturday at 8 pm IST.

Where will India vs West Indies 4th T20I be played?

India vs West Indies 4th T20I will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 4th T20I between West Indies and India?

The 4th T20I between West Indies and India will broadcast on DD Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of the 4th T20I between West Indies and India?

The live streaming of the 4th T20I between West Indies and India will be available on FanCode. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

