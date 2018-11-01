India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Statistical highlights of WI innings

Indian bowlers put on a commanding performance to bundle Windies out for just 104 to pave the way for an emphatic series win at the Greenfield International Cricket stadium in Thiruvanathapuram on Thursday.

Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show for the hosts as he ended with outstanding figures of 4/34. While Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed scalped two wickets each for India.

We take a look at some of the important numbers and milestones that were reached in the contest.

- Kieran Powell was dismissed for a duck and he remains five runs away from completing 1000 runs in ODIs. Also, this was his fourth duck in ODIs and his second in the last seven innings.

- Shai Hope also departed for a duck in this clash and this was his second dismissal for 0 in as many matches. As for Jasprit Bumrah, this was his 19th bowled dismissal against the right-handed batsmen in ODIs. Also, this was the 8th instance when Bumrah sent back the batsman for a duck, 7 wickets out of them have been bowled dismissals

- Ravindra Jadeja scalped four wickets in the match and became the third-highest India bowler against Windies in ODIs after Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble.

- 104: This was Windies’ lowest score ever against India in ODIs. Earlier, Windies score of 121 in Port-of-Spain (1997) was their lowest.

