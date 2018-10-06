India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav points to Lord’s Test flop, swears by preparation

Kuldeep Yadav highlighted the importance of preparation time and tour matches before every series (home or away) after taking his maiden five-for to guide India to a record win over West Indies in the first Test here on Saturday.

Kuldeep, whose selection for his previous Test at Lord’s was disastrous and led to criticism of the team management, took 5/57 to help India win by an innings and 272 runs.

The chinaman bowler said ideally there must be 10-15 days or two tour matches before a major assignment. “In England when I got the game in the second Test, I was bowling a good length but was not used to the Dukes ball. It is very hard compared to the SG ball; you probably need 10-15 days to get used to the conditions and ball,” he told reporters.

“When I came back from England, I played with the SG ball. It probably took me (about) two innings to gain confidence and in the second (four-day Test) against Australia A, I got five wickets and everything changed from there. Here as well, in the first innings I started normally; and when I got (back) the confidence in the second innings, I (thought) I was fine now.”

India’s lack of preparation for the South Africa and England tours led to defeats and criticism. They are expected to play two warm-up games before the Test series in Australia.

Kuldeep said even a switch from white-ball to red ball cricket could be tough. “Coming back to red ball from white ball is very difficult. For a wrist spinner, it is challenging because it takes time to get used to it. The white ball is a bit hard and easier to grip. Through the overs (in Tests), it (red SG ball) gets softer, so it takes time to adjust. It was difficult, but after coming back I played some matches and got used to the conditions. After Asia Cup, it took me 3-4 days to get used to it, so it came effective in the second innings,” he said.

“I went to my coach after returning from England, I bowled a lot with the red ball for 3-4 days. It was difficult for me since playing with the white ball, you tend to lose the rhythm (for red-ball cricket). I concentrated a lot on bowling around the wicket as well as over the wicket, on my release, and also on the pace since in one-day cricket your pace increases.”

Kuldeep said irrespective of the opposition, a five-wicket haul is always special. “This is one (format) which everyone wants to feature in. Red-ball cricket is very close to my (heart) and I want to play for long. That’s the whole focus. In England, the conditions were different, may be I could have bowled well there, but it did not happen that way.”

He admitted he had to tweak his bowling plan on Saturday after being hammered in the morning. “In the first innings, I had not thought they would attack so much. I started off normally in my spell, and realised they were playing their shots every time I flighted, runs were leaking. So, when I came back for the second innings, I thought of putting a lid on the scoring rate, and as a result, wickets would come.

“I had to guard against extra flight because these West Indian batsmen have the power game, they can score freely.”

