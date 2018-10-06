India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav creates unique record in Rajkot Test

Kuldeep Yadav became the first Indian chinaman bowler to claim a five-wicket haul as he achieved the feat against West Indies on Day 3 of the first Test match in Rajkot. The 23-year old also became the second Asian cricketer to achieve the feat after Sri Lanka’s Lakshan Sandakan did it against India in 2017.

The West Indies batsmen struggled to play the youngster in the second innings and Kuldeep was able to get wickets at regular intervals. He took the wicket of Shay Hope for 17 and then followed it up with the wickets of Shimron Hetmyer (17) and Sunil Ambris (0) in the same over to break the backbone of the visitors’ batting line-up.

Roston Chase and Kierron Powell were looking to stitch together a steady partnership but Kuldeep was once again the wicket-taker for India as he fooled Chase with his flight and the West Indies batsman ended up giving an easy catch to Ravichandran Ashwin.

Powell (83) did not last long either as Prithvi Shaw completed a sharp catch at forward short leg and helped Kuldeep in claiming his maiden five-wicket haul in his fourth Test match.

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin starred for India as the hosts enforced a follow-on against the West Indies after bowling out the out of sorts tourists for 181 in their first innings.

Resuming their first innings at 94/6, West Indies were all out after an hour and 10 minutes. Roston Chase (53) and Keemo Paul (47) stitched together a 73-run stand but Ashwin ran through the tail, ending with 4/37 in 11 overs.

(with agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 14:19 IST