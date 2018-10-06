Today in New Delhi, India
India vs West Indies: Harbhajan Singh expresses dismay at visitors’ disappointing show

Harbhajan Singh was disappointed with the West Indies cricket team after they struggled against India on Day 3 of the first Test match in Rajkot.

cricket Updated: Oct 06, 2018 13:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India vs West Indies,Harbhajan Singh,West Indies cricket
West Indies' cricketer Shannon Gabriel, right, is stumped out by India's Rishabh Pant.(AP)

Harbhajan Singh once again took aim at West Indies cricket team as their struggles continued against India on Day 3 of the first Test match in Rajkot. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed four wickets to help India close in on a big win after dismissing West Indies for 181 and enforcing the follow-on on Saturday.

Expressing dismay at the state of West Indies cricket right now, Harbhajan wrote on Twitter - “Sad to see this situation of West Indies cricket.. there was a time when people fear playing against them.. hope they do get some good players and compete at international level.”

Earlier, Harbhajan Singh had taken a jibe at the West Indies team when he questioned the visiting team’s quality and said that West Indies will feel the heat in the Ranji Trophy — let alone playing against India at home.

Harbhajan’s post read: “With all due respect to West Indies Cricket but I have a question for u all...will this west Indies team qualify for Ranji quarters from the plate group? Elite se to nahin hoga #INDvsWI.”

Ravichandran Ashwin was the top performer for India with the ball in the first innings while Roston Chase top-scored with a gritty 53 for West Indies who started the day on 94-6 in response to India’s mammoth 649-9 declared.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 13:23 IST

