India vs West Indies: Harbhajan Singh expresses dismay at visitors’ disappointing show

Harbhajan Singh once again took aim at West Indies cricket team as their struggles continued against India on Day 3 of the first Test match in Rajkot. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed four wickets to help India close in on a big win after dismissing West Indies for 181 and enforcing the follow-on on Saturday.

Expressing dismay at the state of West Indies cricket right now, Harbhajan wrote on Twitter - “Sad to see this situation of West Indies cricket.. there was a time when people fear playing against them.. hope they do get some good players and compete at international level.”

Sad to see this situation of West Indies cricket.. there was a time when people fear playing against them.. hope they do get some good players and compete at international level.. https://t.co/9UK1F2FUMU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 6, 2018

Earlier, Harbhajan Singh had taken a jibe at the West Indies team when he questioned the visiting team’s quality and said that West Indies will feel the heat in the Ranji Trophy — let alone playing against India at home.

Harbhajan’s post read: “With all due respect to West Indies Cricket but I have a question for u all...will this west Indies team qualify for Ranji quarters from the plate group? Elite se to nahin hoga #INDvsWI.”

With all due respect to West Indies Cricket but I have a question for u all...will this west Indies team qualify for Ranji quarters from the plate group? Elite se to nahin hoga 🧐 #INDvsWI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 5, 2018

Ravichandran Ashwin was the top performer for India with the ball in the first innings while Roston Chase top-scored with a gritty 53 for West Indies who started the day on 94-6 in response to India’s mammoth 649-9 declared.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 13:23 IST