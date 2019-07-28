India vs West Indies: Ahead of T20I series, Washington Sundar reflects on growth since Nidahas Trophy

India off-spinner Washington Sundar was the surprise man of the series in the Nidahas T20I Trophy in 2018. At the age of 18, the allrounder made a name for himself in the tri-series, in which he helped the men in blue in lifting the trophy. Now, with the two-match T20I series about to begin next week against West Indies, Sundar, who has been named in the 15-man squad, has chance to put his name in the hat for selection in the World T20 squad which is set to take place in Australia next year.

Speaking in an interview to Times of India, Sundar said that he is not putting too much pressure on himself. “It is an amazing opportunity to be playing for India at such a young age. But the moment I think about the competition and start expecting too much, it makes things harder. I just have to focus on the present and work on my skills in practice every day,” he said.

“I put in a lot of hard work and effort in every session. I believe that my hard work is going to pay off going ahead,” the 19-year-old added.

Washington has played one ODI and seven T20Is for India in his career so far. “There has been a lot to learn in the last couple of years, and the more I play, the more I am going to learn. My execution of skills and game-awareness to handle different situations has improved,” he said.

He also played for India A in the recently concluded series agianst West Indies A. “The India A tour went really well for me both in terms of building up confidence and getting some game-time, especially after the break I had last year due to injury. I got to play against some quality opposition. The conditions and the players I encountered were very different to what I am used to,” the youngster said.

India will play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 2 T20Is against West Indies starting August 3.

