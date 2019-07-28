Virat Kohli picks 7 Indian cricketers in kabaddi team, includes MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant

Indian captain Virat Kohli picked MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and KL Rahul as cricketers who would do well if they took part in kabaddi. Kohli attended the opening match of the Mumbai leg of Pro Kabaddi 2019 on Saturday in Worli. The captain said that since the game required a lot of strength and athleticism, he would pick Dhoni. He, however, ruled himself out from this list.

“It requires a lot of strength and athleticism. So I would say, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav. Umesh is really strong. Rishabh Pant as well. I would say Bumrah because he can really work on a toe-touch. One more... I am not even going to include myself because these guys are stronger and more athletic. The last one would be KL Rahul. That’s my seven,” Virat Kohli told the host broadcasters.

Kohli heaped a lot of praise on the Kabaddi players and said that they helped in getting the game a global recognition.

“Seeing how players from all over the globe come to India to be a part of the PKL shows that the level of the sport has been escalated exponentially. The reason kabaddi has become a world recognised sport is due to the fitness and determination of Indian kabaddi players,” Virat Kohli added.

Indian cricket team’s next assignment will be the tour of West Indies. It kickstarts with a T20I series in Florida and will then be followed with a 3-match ODI series and 2 test matches,

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 12:43 IST