India vs West Indies: Brilliant Manish Pandey owns fielding session - Watch

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 17:52 IST

Manish Pandey might not be getting a chance to feature in India’s playing XI, but the Karnataka captain is leaving no stone unturned to stay sharp. He is perhaps one of the best fielders in the country and gives it all when he takes part in the fielding drill. Ahead of the second ODI at Visakhapatnam, Pandey was seen going through an extended session where he showed his brilliance.

Along with fielding coach R Sridhar, Pandey was put through the grind and he had several moments of brilliance during the session. The right-hander has been in superb form in the recent past but has not been able to earn a regular spot in the side. Team India has preferred Kedar Jadhav at the number six position. However, Jadhav has not been a regular bowler in the recent matches and thus, several cricket experts have asked the management to look at Pandey as the option.

What happens when @im_manishpandey, one of the best fielders of #TeamIndia gets into a high-intensity session with our fielding coach @coach_rsridhar.... pic.twitter.com/rRvEM8ZU6G — BCCI (@BCCI) December 17, 2019

“Kedar is most effective when the wicket is low and slow. I believe that he could have been given a few more overs by the captain. I am not saying Kedar doesn’t fit into the team but he has to bowl more,” Harbhajan Singh told the host broadcasters. “It is because purely as no 6 batsman, when I look around I see a few options like Manish Pandey or Sanju Samson. Even Rishabh (Pant) at times won’t be a bad no 6 batsman.

Former wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta believes India should groom a younger player keeping in mind the T20 World Cup.

“For me, Kedar is the best no 6 in all the options that we have. But he needs to bowl more. If he is not going to be a sixth bowling option who gives at least five to six overs per game, then there is no point, The team management should rather groom a youngster keeping T20 World Cup in mind,” Dasgupta said.