e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Cricket / India vs West Indies: Brilliant Manish Pandey owns fielding session - Watch

India vs West Indies: Brilliant Manish Pandey owns fielding session - Watch

Ind vs WI: Along with fielding coach R Sridhar, Pandey was put through the grind and he had several moments of brilliance during the session.

cricket Updated: Dec 17, 2019 17:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Manish Pandey
File image of Manish Pandey(AP)
         

Manish Pandey might not be getting a chance to feature in India’s playing XI, but the Karnataka captain is leaving no stone unturned to stay sharp. He is perhaps one of the best fielders in the country and gives it all when he takes part in the fielding drill. Ahead of the second ODI at Visakhapatnam, Pandey was seen going through an extended session where he showed his brilliance.

ALSO READ: India’s predicted XI for 2nd ODI; Virat Kohli could change bowling attack

Along with fielding coach R Sridhar, Pandey was put through the grind and he had several moments of brilliance during the session. The right-hander has been in superb form in the recent past but has not been able to earn a regular spot in the side. Team India has preferred Kedar Jadhav at the number six position. However, Jadhav has not been a regular bowler in the recent matches and thus, several cricket experts have asked the management to look at Pandey as the option.

 

“Kedar is most effective when the wicket is low and slow. I believe that he could have been given a few more overs by the captain. I am not saying Kedar doesn’t fit into the team but he has to bowl more,” Harbhajan Singh told the host broadcasters. “It is because purely as no 6 batsman, when I look around I see a few options like Manish Pandey or Sanju Samson. Even Rishabh (Pant) at times won’t be a bad no 6 batsman.

ALSO READ: ‘That’s what Dhoni used to do’: Gambhir wants Pant to finish games for India

Former wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta believes India should groom a younger player keeping in mind the T20 World Cup.

“For me, Kedar is the best no 6 in all the options that we have. But he needs to bowl more. If he is not going to be a sixth bowling option who gives at least five to six overs per game, then there is no point, The team management should rather groom a youngster keeping T20 World Cup in mind,” Dasgupta said.

tags
top news
India disses Pakistan assembly’s resolution on citizenship law, says it’s laughable
India disses Pakistan assembly’s resolution on citizenship law, says it’s laughable
‘Govt shutting down people’s voices’: Sonia Gandhi on police swoop on Jamia
‘Govt shutting down people’s voices’: Sonia Gandhi on police swoop on Jamia
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act
‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act
Tesla Cybertruck may be a no-go in Europe due to safety concerns
Tesla Cybertruck may be a no-go in Europe due to safety concerns
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason: All there is to know
Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason: All there is to know
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news