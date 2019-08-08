India vs West Indies: Chris Gayle on the verge of breaking Brian Lara’s two massive records in Guyana ODI

cricket

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:55 IST

Opener Chris Gayle is on the cusp of etching his name in history books when Windies locks horns against India in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday. The hosts were blanked in the recently-concluded T20I series and will look to make amends in the 50-over format against a formidable Indian outfit. For that to happen, Windies will want their talismanic batsman Gayle to come good in his final ODI series.

The hard-hitting southpaw is on the verge of breaking legendary Chris Gayle’s twin ODI records in the upcoming clash. Gayle has played 295 ODIs so far and if he takes to the field against India, he will go past Lara’s record of most matches played for Windies in this particular format.

Also, Gayle needs just 11 runs to become the highest run-getter for Windies in ODIs. Currently, Lara tops the charts with 10348 runs in this format.

If Gayle manages to score a century in this clash and ends up with 111 runs, he will also become the leading run-scorer for Windies against India in ODIs. Gayle is currently at the fifth spot with Desmond Haynes leading the charts with 1357 runs.

Moreover, Gayle also needs 67 runs to become the highest run scorer at the Providence stadium. So far, Gayle has scored 248 at this venue and he takes the third spot in the list behind Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Mohammad Hafeez.

West Indies ODI skipper Jason Holder on Wednesday said that it is great to have Gayle in the squad as he brings a lot of experience to the team. The 39-year-old was not named in the West Indies T20I squad in which team lost to India at 3-0.

“Chris Gayle has always done well over the years. It is great to have him in the squad. He always brings a lot to the team. His presence is always felt when he steps in any cricket field. We are happy to have him in the dressing room,” Holder said during the pre-match conference.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 11:47 IST