India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Virat Kohli on verge of breaking multiple records against West Indies

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:55 IST

Virat Kohli is no stranger when it comes to breaking records and with India taking on West Indies in a three-match ODI series starting Thursday, the right-hander will have an opportunity to add multiple accolades to his resume. The India skipper is just 19 runs away from becoming the batsman with the most ODI runs against West Indies. Kohli (1912 runs) is in the second position with Pakistan legend Javed Miandad leading the charts with 1930 runs.

Kohli will also be looking to break Ramnaresh Sarwan’s record for the most number of runs scored by a batsman in India-West Indies ODIs in West Indies. Sarwan has scored 700 runs from 17 matches while Kohli currently has 556 runs from 12 encounters.

The India skipper also has the chance to go past former Windies opener Desmond Haynes’ feat of scoring the most number of hundreds in India-West Indies matches in West Indies. Kohli and Haynes are currently tied on 2 hundreds and a big innings on Thursday will hand him the prestigious accolade.

Riding high on confidence after clean sweeping the T20I series, Team India will look to take the form into the 50-over format when they take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Providence Stadium. India dominated the Windies in the T20I series where they outclassed the opposition in all the three departments.

India squad for West Indies ODIs

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 19:54 IST