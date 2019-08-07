India vs West Indies: Chahal comes up with hilarious comment after Rohit interviews Pant in Guyana

cricket

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was at his witty best after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a video of vice-captain Rohit Sharma interviewing wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant after India beat West Indies in the third and final T20I of the series on Tuesday. Pant played a pivotal role in helping India win the match in Guyana and blank Windies. Pant struck a match-winning stand with skipper Virat Kohli and slammed an unbeaten half-century to take the team home.

Following India’s seven-wicket win, BCCI uploaded a video on social media and their post read: “Guyana diaries: “@ImRo45 & @RishabhPant17 unplugged. Two low scores & a match-winning fifty. The Hitman finds out how Pant turned it around in the final T20.”

Chahal replied: “Missing me @BCCI.” Chahal was referring to his famous ‘Chahal TV’ where he interviews teammates in a rather quirky manner. The leggie was rested for the T20I series but he will be seen in action in the upcoming three-match ODI series.

Speaking to Rohit at the end of the match, Pant revealed that he backed his plans and methods and that, he never doubts them even when he encounters failures.

“Rohit Bhai, I have believed in my processes for long. Even though I wasn’t getting scores, I wanted to continue to do that, and today I got the result for it. When I was playing in the middle, I just thought of having good partnerships and then accelerating towards the last 7-8 overs,” Pant told Rohit in a chat posted by BCCI.

“When my game plan doesn’t work, of course, there are times when I get frustrated, but I also assess what else I could have done in the same situation. It’s also not necessary that you are always able to execute the right decisions that you are taking. But I just continue to believe in my processes and abilities,” he further added.

