India vs West Indies: ‘I get frustrated but continue to believe’ - Rishabh Pant reveals game plan to Rohit Sharma

Rishabh Pant shrugged off a string of low scores with an authoritative innings in the final T20I match and took India over the line. He was willing to play his strokes, but was also very measured in his approach which was great news for the side for the rest of the tour.

Speaking to Rohit Sharma at the end of the match, the young man revealed that he backed his plans and methods and that, he never doubts them even when he encounters failures.

“Rohit Bhai, I have believed in my processes for long. Even though I wasn’t getting scores, I wanted to continue to do that, and today I got the result for it. When I was playing in the middle, I just thought of having good partnerships and then accelerating towards the last 7-8 overs,” Pant told Rohit in a chat posted by BCCI.

The young man also admitted that he feels frustrated when his plans do not work, but then keeps at it and backs himself to succeed.

“When my game plan doesn’t work, of course, there are times when I get frustrated, but I also assess what else I could have done in the same situation. It’s also not necessary that you are always able to execute the right decisions that you are taking. But I just continue to believe in my processes and abilities,” he further added.

When the different squads were announced for the series, chief seletor MSK Prasad had categorically mentioned that they were looking at Pant as the primary wicket-keeper and that, he will be groomed for the future. Also, Kohli has backed the young man and the wicket-keeper batsman concedes that these expectations do put pressure on him, but he has slowly learnt to enjoy them as well.

“Sometimes the expectations make me feel pressure, but sometimes I enjoy it as well. But you get confidence when your seniors and the whole team supports you, knowing that even if you fail for a couple of innings they will back you, and I remain confident of winning the team matches in the future. So the environment as a whole becomes very conducive to a player performing,” Pant said.

