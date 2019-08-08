India vs West Indies 1st ODI: India Predicted XI - Middle-order batsman to return after 18 months

cricket

After clinching the T20I series 3-0, Team India take on Windies in the first match of the three-match ODI series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday. The World Cup disappointment will continue to linger but skipper Virat Kohli will fancy his team’s chances in the series, notwithstanding the return of the swashbuckling Chris Gayle.

Let’s take a look at Team India’s predicted XI for the India vs West Indies 1st ODI –

Rohit Sharma

Opener Rohit Sharma has been in sensational form ever since the World Cup, he also played crucial innings in the T20I series against West Indies and he will be looking for similar performances against in the ODIs too. After being rested in the thrid T20I, Rohit must be raring to take the field on Thursday.

Shikhar Dhawan

Opener Shikhar Dhawan had a poor T20I campaign and he will look to make amends in the ODI series. Dhawan still seems to be recovering, at least mentally, from the hit that he took against Australia in the World Cup group stage that ruled him out from the rest of the tournament. Dhawan needs to find his rhythm soon.

Virat Kohli

Skipper Virat Kohli slammed a majestic half-century in the third T20I to mark his return to form after couple of average performances in the T20I series. Kohli has already quashed reports of him taking rest and expect him to come out with full intensity on Thursday.

KL Rahul

The return of Shikhar Dhawan pushes KL Rahul back at the crucial number four slot. The World Cup came and gone and India’s search for a consistent number four continues. Rahul did well at this position in the World Cup and India will want him to continue.

Shreyas Iyer

Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has done well for his IPL side and India A but he has failed to replicate his form for Team India so far. Iyer remains a long-term prospect for Team India and should be included in the side ahead of inconsistent Manish Pandey.

Rishabh Pant

Wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant finally came to the party in the last T20I where he slammed an unbeaten fifty to take the team over the line. Pant is the designated wicket-keeper in the side and he is a guaranteed starter in the absence of regular stumper MS Dhoni.

Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is likely to come into the side ahead of Kedar Jadhav. The fact that Jadeja is a more effective bowler and fielder than Jadhav, tips the scale in his fielder. As for Jadhav, he is likely to get a chance as the tournament progresses.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Fast-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is likely to feature in this clash despite playing in all three T20Is. Bhuvi was in good rhythm in the series and proved to be economical as well. The right-arm pacer will want to continue the same in the ODI series as well.

Mohammed Shami

Fast-bowler Mohammed Shami was rested for the T20I series and he will be one of the first names on the team sheet as far as bowling department in concerned. In the absence of rested Jasprit Bumrah, Shami will lead the Indian attack against Windies.

Navdeep Saini

After impressing in the T20I series, fast-bowler Navdeep Saini is all set for his ODI debut. His wicket-taking ability makes him a fine asset for the team, although he gives away runs at a high economy rate. The team management will want him to have a good run in the squad to test him further.

Yuvzvendra Chahal

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal too was rested for the T20I series and he will be eager to start where he left off before the World Cup. Chahal is regarded as one of the best spinners in white ball cricket and he is likely to be included in the side ahead of Kuldeep Yadav.

