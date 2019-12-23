India vs West Indies: Harsha Bhogle responds to trolls for interviewing Ravindra Jadeja in Hindi

cricket

India pulled off a thrilling win over West Indies in the 3rd ODI at Barbati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, who smashed 39 runs in 31 balls, was a key figure in India’s win. After Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Kedar Jadhav were dismissed in quick succession, Jadeja stitched a partnership with India skipper Virat Kohli, and then after Kohli’s fall, he finished things off with Shardul Thakur.

After the victory, commentator Harsha Bhogle spoke to Shardul and Jadeja. He asked Shardul questions in English, and then turned to Jadeja with a question in Hindi. But the left-arm bowler changed his language while answering the question to English, which prompted the fans to question Bhogle on why he asked him a question in Hindi in the first place.

Bhogle took to Twitter on Monday to respond to trolls. “Okay, since I have been flooded with responses on this.... In a post match presentation, you always go in the language the player is most comfortable in. I’ve known Jadeja for 10 yrs now and so began in his language. The moment he indicated he was good to go in English, I shifted,” he explained.

Speaking to Bhogle after the match, Jajdea spoke about the thoughts that were forming in his mind during the crucial situations. “I was only thinking that the wicket is nice and the ball is coming to the bat. ‘Just try to bat properly, don’t play silly shots, look to time the ball’ - his advice to Shardul. There was a bit of pressure, I hadn’t batted a lot in the series, but here I was under pressure to win a game. Virat just asked me to play my natural game. The score was reflecting on the scene, so I knew the situation well,” he said.

With the win, India won the series 2-1. After the match, India skipper Virat Kohli praised Shardul and Jadeja’s partnership at the end.

“Shardul and Jaddu finishing is very good to see, these guys finishing the game is a much bigger thing. I had a nervous look when I walked back, but when I watched Jaddu he looked very confident. It’s been one of the best years in Indian cricket and apart from that 30-minutes at the World Cup, its been a beautiful year,” he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.