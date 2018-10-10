India vs West Indies: India’s predicted XI for 2nd Test; rest for Kohli, debut for Mayank

After a comprehensive performance in the first Test at Rajkot, the Indian team enter the second Test as overwhelming favourites. The team management could well rest a few players in order to test the unknown faces.

Hindustan Times takes a look at the predicted XI which might take the field in Hyderabad.

KL Rahul

For all his promise and talent, KL Rahul has been a hit and miss so far in Test career. After a superb century at the Oval, he was trapped out in the first over in Rajkot. He tends to get out very early in his innings and has to guard against complacency, especially with plenty of options making their presence felt in domestic circuit.

Prithvi Shaw

His debut could not have been scripted any better. Receiving a cap from the captain and then smashing a century in double quick time to set up the innings. And, he walked away with the man of the match. However, his real test starts now as the bowlers would have more pointed tactics against him.

Cheteshwar Pujara

He looked the second best batsman in England after captain Virat Kohli and carried his form to Rajkot. Although, he did miss out on a century, his innings was full of positive intent and was a proper Test innings. An in-form Pujara is just what this Indian team would want when they travel to Australia.

Mayank Agarwal

“Someone like Vihari, Prithvi or Mayank have been brought in because of what they have done in the domestic circuit consistently. It is an exciting opportunity for them and something they should look at as an opportunity and not think as a pressure,” Kohli said before the first Test and the Hyderabad Test could well see a debut handed to Mayank Agarwal.

He has been in irresistible form in the domestic circuit, and although he might not open the innings, this could be his opportunity to book the flight to Australia.

Ajinkya Rahane

With Kohli being rested, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side. He has only received rave reviews for his captaincy so far, and this will another chance for him to push his credentials forward. However, the bigger concern for the team is the form of Rahane which seems to have slipped away. He looks assured at the crease, but then tends to get out, which is not the Rahane India would want when they set foot in Australia.

Rishabh Pant

The wicket-keeper batsman has spunk and ability and he now needs to put his head down and look to score centuries and not throw away starts. Also, there are issues with his keeping which needs to be sorted out sooner rather than later.

Ravindra Jadeja

Perhaps the most heartening sight for an Indian fan in Rajkot was the way Ravindra Jadeja went about his business with the bat and with the way he moulded his innings. Watchful at the start and then slowly opening his shoulders with the tail. A maiden century was achieved and in the process, he drove home the point that he can be relied with the bat.

With the ball, it was business as usual, unnerving accuracy and forever at the batsmen, posing multiple questions. This all-round Jadeja is the best news for Indian cricket.

R Ashwin

After a tough time in England, R Ashwin was back in familiar territory, sleepwalking to a four-wicket haul in the first innings and then posing several questions in the second. He might not get such assistance in Australia, but a fit and confident Ashwin is always an asset to have.

Kuldeep Yadav

The surface in Hyderabad has always been a good surface for the batsmen and hence, India would go in with three spinners again. After a slow start in Rajkot, Kuldeep altered his lengths and line and started picking up wickets. A 5-wicket haul in the second innings shunted away the West Indies.

Kohli would want a wrist-spinner in Australia and Kuldeep has another chance to put his name right up there.

Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav was brilliant in Rajkot. His figures do not justice to his potency as he kept beating the bat and kept troubling the batsmen. He was sharp, accuracy, and relentless, and should now look to get a few wickets to be in the mix when the selectors announce the squad to take on Australia.

Mohammed Siraj

Another debut could be handed as the Indian management would want to take a closer look at the credentials of Mohammed Siraj. The young man has been in roaring form in domestic circuit, and knows these conditions rather well. He has the extra yard of pace which is just what Kohli and Shastri would want when they travel to Australia.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 10:22 IST