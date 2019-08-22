India vs West Indies: Keemo Paul ruled out of first Test, Miguel Cummins named replacement

cricket

West Indies were dealt with a big blow hours before the first Test match against India as all-rounder Keemo Paul was ruled out with an injury to his left ankle. The West Indies Cricket Board Cricket named fast bowler Miguel Cummins as Paul’s replacement for the first Test in Antigua starting on Thursday. Paul, however, will continue to remain with the squad as the West Indies team management expects him to be fit for the second Test.

“With Keemo ruled out for this match, it’s good to have someone with Miguel’s quality back in the squad, as he brings experience to the team. Watching him in the last ‘A’ Team series against India ‘A’ and the training sessions his lengths have improved,” Windies coach Floyd Reifer said in an official statement.

The 28-year-old Cummins had made his debut three years ago against India. He had a memorable second match in Saint Lucia as he had recorded the figures of 9-102 in the match, including career-best 6-48 in the second innings.

“He’s a very hard worker and a wicket-taker. I’m sure if given the opportunity to play, he will make a valuable contribution in our bid to win this series,” he added.

The Test series between India and West Indies will mark the start of the ICC World Test Championship for both the teams.

In this series, India and West Indies can earn 60 points for a win or 20 points for a draw.

West Indies were not able to register any win in the recently concluded T20I and ODI series against India.

The Men in Blue outclassed Windies 3-0 in T20Is whereas they defeated the team from Caribbean 2-0 in ODIs.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 11:25 IST