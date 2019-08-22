India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli and co. begin World Test Championship campaign

Live score and updates: India begin their campaign in the World Test Championship as they lock horns with a formidable West Indies in their own backyard. Led by Jason Holder, the boys from Caribbean have been in good Test form in the recent past and the task will be cut out for Virat Kohli and company. The Indian captain has spoken about the importance of Test cricket and is extremely excited about this format. He has asked his side to step up and give a good account of themselves against a formidable bowling attack of West Indies. Test cricket is back, West Indies bowling is being talked about, there will be numbers and names on the white jersey. Folks, what’s not to like. Strap in!

16:55 hrs IST Confidence in West Indies camp “If we can collectively play well, we have a chance of beating India. We have individual talents, but it is a matter of playing well as a unit. hopefully, we will be able to play as a team. At the end of the day, once we gel as a unit, we have a chance of winning,” Sarwan told reporters ahead of the first Test match.





16:48 hrs IST The Virat-Viv interview Legendary West Indies cricketer Viv Richards was at his charismatic best when he spoke to India skipper Virat Kohli in a tell-all interview in Antigua. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the interview on its website where the two stalwarts of the game shared screen space for this special chat. Kohli donned the hat of a TV anchor and asked questions while Richards gave answers in his usual inimitable way. Read more about the interview here.





16:32 hrs IST Selection headache for Kohli India are likely go into their World Test Championship opener with a four-bowler strategy, hinted skipper Virat Kohli on the eve of the first Test against the West Indies here on Wednesday. A lively pitch was dished out in the last Test played here between the West Indies and England. “We could not look at the wicket as it was still covered. After looking at the pitch, it is more or less a choice between three quicks and a spinner or two quicks and two spinners,” Kohli said.



