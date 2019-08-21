Numbers and names on Test jerseys: Indian cricketers pass their verdict - Watch

cricket

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:43 IST

Team India is all set to start their journey in the World Test Championship as per a new experiment envisaged by the ICC, the names and numbers of the players will be inked at the back of their jerseys. Indian cricketers including captain Virat Kohli sported the new Test jersey with numbers on the backside. Skipper Virat Kohli will be sporting his preferred number 18 on his back.

Different Indian players spoke about the concept and they believed that it was a good move to engage the audiences as it would help the fans identify the players. Also, it is a good move to add some colour to Test cricket.

Cheteshwar Pujara said that having names and numbers on the jersey adds more pride to the players and that the experiment is great.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and other Indian cricketers reveal jersey numbers on new Test kit

“It’s a good thing. If you look at the ODI and T20I format, players have names on their back. Becomes easier for the crowd to identify the players. Great feeling for players to have their names and numbers on the jersey. It should continue,” Pujara said in a video posted by bcci.tv.

VIDEO: Jersey Nos. – Yay or Nay? #TeamIndia share their views👌😎



Our boys will be seen in the new Test jerseys for the first time. How excited are they? - by @28anand #WIvIND



Full Interview - 🎥 https://t.co/DkA168OAXf pic.twitter.com/vRiFywrGho — BCCI (@BCCI) August 21, 2019

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin said that this move would engage the fans and that any move which appeals to the younger masses should be welcomed.

“Will help to engage fans onto the 5-day format. I think it shouldn’t be a hassle for players, it is lying on the back of the t-shirts. Don’t know why it is a problem at all. Whatever helps get the youngest fans back to the oldest format of the game is great,” the offie said in the video.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli & Viv Richards interaction teaser has fans ‘eagerly waiting’

Opener KL Rahul believed that this move added more colour and vibrancy to the format, while vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said it was a great step towards recognising Test cricket.

“There is a bit more colour. Bit more for the crowd to enjoy as well. At times all the players look the same. We all have beards so once we put the helmets on, it becomes difficult to identify the players, so yes, this will add more colour,” Rahul observed.

Jasprit Bumrah gave a thumbs up to the overall look and feel of the jersey and said that donning the new kit was going to be exciting.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 19:42 IST