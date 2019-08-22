India vs West Indies: ‘I believed that I am the man’ - Viv Richards tells Virat Kohli in candid interview - Watch

cricket

Legendary West Indies cricketer Viv Richards was at his charismatic best when he spoke to India skipper Virat Kohli in a tell-all interview in Antigua. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the interview on its website where the two stalwarts of the game shared screen space for this special chat. Kohli donned the hat of a TV anchor and asked questions while Richards gave answers in his usual inimitable way.

Kohli started the interview by asking Richards what made him believe in himself and what were the challenges that he faced during his time. To this, the West Indies legend stated that he just wanted to be himself in the middle and play with passion.

“I always felt I was good enough and wanted to express myself in the best possible way,” Richards told Kohli in a video uploaded by BCCI.TV. “I see that similarity there… that passion. There are times when people look at that passion and say ‘wow, why are you so angry’,” he added.

Kohli then asked what was Richards’ mindset like when he came out to bat. He also quizzed the great man about his choice of not wearing helmets and dominating bowlers despite having no protection.

“I believed that I am the man. It may sound like arrogance but I backed myself every time. You even back yourself to get hurt… to take the knocks,” said Richards. “The helmet I tried but it was very uncomfortable. My mindset was that I was good enough to be here so if I get hurt, it’s God’s will. I will survive.”

Kohli then quipped: “I have always felt that you take a hit early to know the feeling rather than always feeling you might get hurt. I prefer to take a hit early on so that it motivates me to not allow that to happen again. Just that pain to go through your body and be like enough, its not happening again.”

Richards then ended the video by adding: “You will always get hurt. It is part of the game. It’s important how you come back from taking those knocks.”

