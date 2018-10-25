India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav eyes massive feat ahead of third ODI

Kuldeep Yadav has been an asset for the Indian cricket team when it comes to limited-overs cricket and the effectiveness of the chinaman bowler is apparent from his statistics. Right now, the 23-year-old is the third most successful ODI bowler in 2018 with 39 wickets from 16 matches - just three behind Adil Rashid of England.

The top spot in the list belongs to charismatic Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan who has taken 48 wickets in 20 matches. However, with three matches to go in the ongoing series against West Indies, Kuldeep will have a chance to take the lead. Kuldeep has taken 61 wickets since his ODI debut – most by any bowler during that period and even Rashid Khan has taken less wickets than Kuldeep since the Indian spinner’s debut back in June 2017.

When it comes to taking crucial wickets, Kuldeep has 2nd best average among the top 5 ODI wickets takers of 2018 with an impressive strike rate of 22.90 in 2018 – second best among the top 5 wicket takers of 2018.

While Kuldeep was included in the first ODI encounter against West Indies, he came back strongly in Visakhapatnam as he was India’s most successful bowler, returning with figures of three for 67.

West Indies batsman Shai Hope hit a four off the last ball to tie the second limited-overs international against India.

India skipper Virat Kohli, who won the toss and chose to bat, reached the 10,000-run mark in the 50-over format in style with 157 not out from 129 balls. India hit 321-6 and West Indies, in reply, reached 321-7 with Hope scoring an undefeated 123 from 134 deliveries.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 17:44 IST