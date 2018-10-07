India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav turns commentator after Rajkot Test win

It was a memorable day for Kuldeep Yadav as he became the first Indian chinaman bowler to claim a five-wicket haul on Day 3 of the first Test match against West Indies in Rajkot. However, the 23-year-old was not content with his heroics as a bowler as he turned commentator to describe his own wickets.

In a video released by the BCCI, Kuldeep was seen commenting on his own bowling as the video of him dismissing West Indies cricketer Shai Hope played on the laptop. The caption on the video released by BCCI read - “Ever thought @imkuldeep18 would commentate on his own 5-wicket haul? Well, we asked Kuldeep to give it a shot for you guys.”

The West Indies batsmen struggled to play the youngster in the second innings and Kuldeep returned with figures of 5/57 in the second innings. He took the wicket of Shay Hope for 17 and then followed it up with the wickets of Shimron Hetmyer (17) and Sunil Ambris (0) in the same over to break the backbone of the visitors’ batting line-up.

Roston Chase and Kierron Powell were looking to stitch together a steady partnership but Kuldeep was once again the wicket-taker for India as he fooled Chase with his flight and the West Indies batsman ended up giving an easy catch to Ravichandran Ashwin.

After the match, Kuldeep revealed how he prepared for the Test match against West Indies after coming back from England. “After coming back from England, I went to my coach at home, bowled with the red ball for three four days . It was difficult because after playing white ball format you lose rhythm with the red ball. I mainly focused on release of red ball, bowling slower as you tend to bowl faster with white-ball,” he said.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 11:24 IST