IND vs WI T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Samson tipped to stay as India ready for big-hitting duel with West Indies

Live

By

IND vs WI T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Follow Latest Updates

India vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: It doesn’t get bigger than this. India and West Indies square off in a virtual knockout with a place in the semi-finals on the line. The equation is simple: win and join South Africa, England and New Zealand in the last four. Both sides have stumbled only once in the tournament, and interestingly, those defeats came against the same opponent, South Africa, during the Super 8 stage, which has led to this high-stakes showdown. Net run rate will not enter the conversation tonight; a straight victory is enough to seal qualification. There had been some chatter about weather playing a role and potentially favouring the Windies, but the latest forecast suggests rain is unlikely to interfere. Expect a high-octane contest between two power-packed line-ups with everything riding on the next few hours of cricket. Playing at home does hand India a slight advantage, with familiar conditions and crowd support in their favour. However, history offers a reminder of how dangerous West Indies can be. The last time these two sides met in a T20 World Cup, the Windies stunned the hosts at the Wankhede Stadium in the 2016 semi-final, overpowering them in emphatic fashion. India will head into the all-important encounter with renewed confidence, largely due to Abhishek Sharma rediscovering his touch at the top. The aggressive left-hander produced a sparkling half-century against Zimbabwe, and more importantly, looked assured in his strokeplay. His intent in the powerplay set the tone and hinted that he is ready to shoulder responsibility in big games. Sanju Samson’s return further strengthened the batting unit. Opening the innings, he wasted no time in asserting himself, playing a brisk cameo that ensured India made full use of the fielding restrictions. His positive approach allowed the middle order to build on a solid platform. Tilak Varma, who had been under scrutiny for his strike rate in recent outings, answered critics in emphatic fashion. The youngster unleashed an unbeaten 44 off just 16 deliveries, hammering three boundaries and four towering sixes. Alongside Hardik Pandya, he capped off the innings in style with a late flourish. West Indies have stuck to a simple formula throughout the tournament: build patiently through the first ten overs and then shift gears without hesitation. Their batters have preferred calculated risks early on, keeping wickets in hand before launching an all-out charge at the death. That approach powered them to five straight victories before South Africa produced a near-flawless performance to snap their streak. Yet even in defeat, the Caribbean side underlined their resilience. Reeling at 83 for 7 inside 11 overs, they looked headed for a modest total. Instead, a spirited counterattack lifted them to a competitive 176 for 8, with Romario Shepherd producing a gutsy unbeaten half-century from No. 9 to drag his side back into the contest. ...Read More

Playing at home does hand India a slight advantage, with familiar conditions and crowd support in their favour. However, history offers a reminder of how dangerous West Indies can be. The last time these two sides met in a T20 World Cup, the Windies stunned the hosts at the Wankhede Stadium in the 2016 semi-final, overpowering them in emphatic fashion. India will head into the all-important encounter with renewed confidence, largely due to Abhishek Sharma rediscovering his touch at the top. The aggressive left-hander produced a sparkling half-century against Zimbabwe, and more importantly, looked assured in his strokeplay. His intent in the powerplay set the tone and hinted that he is ready to shoulder responsibility in big games. Sanju Samson’s return further strengthened the batting unit. Opening the innings, he wasted no time in asserting himself, playing a brisk cameo that ensured India made full use of the fielding restrictions. His positive approach allowed the middle order to build on a solid platform. Tilak Varma, who had been under scrutiny for his strike rate in recent outings, answered critics in emphatic fashion. The youngster unleashed an unbeaten 44 off just 16 deliveries, hammering three boundaries and four towering sixes. Alongside Hardik Pandya, he capped off the innings in style with a late flourish. West Indies have stuck to a simple formula throughout the tournament: build patiently through the first ten overs and then shift gears without hesitation. Their batters have preferred calculated risks early on, keeping wickets in hand before launching an all-out charge at the death. That approach powered them to five straight victories before South Africa produced a near-flawless performance to snap their streak. Yet even in defeat, the Caribbean side underlined their resilience. Reeling at 83 for 7 inside 11 overs, they looked headed for a modest total. Instead, a spirited counterattack lifted them to a competitive 176 for 8, with Romario Shepherd producing a gutsy unbeaten half-century from No. 9 to drag his side back into the contest.