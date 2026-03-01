IND vs WI T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Samson tipped to stay as India ready for big-hitting duel with West Indies
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: The equation is simple for India and West Indies: win and join South Africa, England and New Zealand in the last four.
- 31 Sec agoKnockout Within the Knockout
- 8 Mins agoIND look to overcome the ghosts of 2016
- 13 Mins agoIND vs WI head-to-head - West Indies have World Cup edge
- 18 Mins agoNew pre-match metric flags India-WI danger men: Kishan and Hetmyer top striking index
- 25 Mins agoSamson returns with a bang
- 28 Mins agoWicket Hunt Before Knockout: Varun Leads, But West Indies Bring a Deeper Strike Pack
- 34 Mins agoDube's struggle with ball!
- 41 Mins agoRun Battle Before Knockout: India’s Twin Engines vs West Indies’ Power Trio
- 51 Mins agoVarun losing his magic touch
- 56 Mins agoAkeal Hosein expected to return and trouble India
- 1 Hr 1 Mins agoWest Indies so far: Momentum built, pressure now peaks in Kolkata
- 1 Hr 6 Mins agoStrong starts, one stumble, one last shot
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: It doesn’t get bigger than this. India and West Indies square off in a virtual knockout with a place in the semi-finals on the line. The equation is simple: win and join South Africa, England and New Zealand in the last four. Both sides have stumbled only once in the tournament, and interestingly, those defeats came against the same opponent, South Africa, during the Super 8 stage, which has led to this high-stakes showdown. Net run rate will not enter the conversation tonight; a straight victory is enough to seal qualification. There had been some chatter about weather playing a role and potentially favouring the Windies, but the latest forecast suggests rain is unlikely to interfere. Expect a high-octane contest between two power-packed line-ups with everything riding on the next few hours of cricket....Read More
Playing at home does hand India a slight advantage, with familiar conditions and crowd support in their favour. However, history offers a reminder of how dangerous West Indies can be. The last time these two sides met in a T20 World Cup, the Windies stunned the hosts at the Wankhede Stadium in the 2016 semi-final, overpowering them in emphatic fashion.
India will head into the all-important encounter with renewed confidence, largely due to Abhishek Sharma rediscovering his touch at the top. The aggressive left-hander produced a sparkling half-century against Zimbabwe, and more importantly, looked assured in his strokeplay. His intent in the powerplay set the tone and hinted that he is ready to shoulder responsibility in big games.
Sanju Samson’s return further strengthened the batting unit. Opening the innings, he wasted no time in asserting himself, playing a brisk cameo that ensured India made full use of the fielding restrictions. His positive approach allowed the middle order to build on a solid platform.
Tilak Varma, who had been under scrutiny for his strike rate in recent outings, answered critics in emphatic fashion. The youngster unleashed an unbeaten 44 off just 16 deliveries, hammering three boundaries and four towering sixes. Alongside Hardik Pandya, he capped off the innings in style with a late flourish.
West Indies have stuck to a simple formula throughout the tournament: build patiently through the first ten overs and then shift gears without hesitation. Their batters have preferred calculated risks early on, keeping wickets in hand before launching an all-out charge at the death.
That approach powered them to five straight victories before South Africa produced a near-flawless performance to snap their streak. Yet even in defeat, the Caribbean side underlined their resilience. Reeling at 83 for 7 inside 11 overs, they looked headed for a modest total. Instead, a spirited counterattack lifted them to a competitive 176 for 8, with Romario Shepherd producing a gutsy unbeaten half-century from No. 9 to drag his side back into the contest.
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: Knockout Within the Knockout
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: This do-or-die clash may be billed as India’s top order against West Indies’ power hitters, but the numbers also highlight a second contest underneath it. India’s batting strength is heavily driven by the Kishan-Suryakumar axis, while West Indies look more distributed in run output through Hetmyer, Hope and Rutherford. That gives West Indies a little more cushion if they lose an early wicket, while India’s tempo can be disrupted faster.
With the ball, India’s biggest control points are Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah, but West Indies counter with a wider wicket-taking spread led by Motie, Holder and Joseph. The likely swing phase is the middle overs (7-15) — the side that controls wickets and scoring rate there should control the match.
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: IND look to overcome the ghosts of 2016
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: India may draw confidence from familiar surroundings, but the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup semifinal remains a painful reminder. At the packed Wankhede Stadium, Virat Kohli delivered a magnificent unbeaten 89, guiding India to a daunting 192 and appearing to have sealed a place in the final. However, the West Indies cricket team had other ideas. Lendl Simmons led the charge with a counterattacking 82 as the visitors chased down the target with authority. That night in the ICC T20 World Cup showed just how dangerous West Indies can be on the biggest stage.
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: IND vs WI head-to-head - West Indies have World Cup edge
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: A quick numbers check before this do-or-die clash shows a split story in the rivalry. India lead the overall T20I head-to-head 19-10, with 1 no result (30 matches). In India, the balance also favours the hosts, with India winning 8 and West Indies 5.
But the World Cup trend flips the pressure line: West Indies lead India 3-1 in T20 World Cup meetings.
And at Eden Gardens, history strongly favours India — India have beaten West Indies in all four previous T20I meetings at the venue.
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: New pre-match metric flags India-WI danger men: Kishan and Hetmyer top striking index
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: A custom pre-match batting striking index (built from strike rate, boundary count, and boundary-ball frequency) throws up a fascinating India-West Indies face-off before this do-or-die clash. India’s Ishan Kishan rates as the standout impact batter, with his high strike rate backed by relentless boundary frequency, while West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer sits right in the top bracket with superior six-hitting pressure.
The broader trend is just as important: West Indies have more boundary-heavy hitters clustered near the top, while India’s edge comes from Kishan-Suryakumar-style tempo control. In a knockout game, one 20-ball burst could decide everything.
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: Samson returns with a bang
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: Sanju Samson’s return at the top against Zimbabwe brought renewed intent to India’s batting, with the top six firing collectively. Though he managed just 24, his knock carried weight beyond the numbers. Samson set the tempo from the outset, attacking early and ensuring India capitalised on the powerplay. That proactive start allowed others to build freely, and India will hope he maintains the same urgency against West Indies.
IND vs WI T20 World Cup Live Score: Wicket Hunt Before Knockout: Varun Leads, But West Indies Bring a Deeper Strike Pack
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: India vs West Indies may be framed as a batting showdown, but the wicket charts show why this can quickly become a bowlers’ game. Varun Chakaravarthy (11) leads the combined list, with Gudakesh Motie (10) right behind. India then have Arshdeep Singh (8) and Jasprit Bumrah (7), while West Indies match that strike threat through Jason Holder (8) and Shamar Joseph (7).
That balance is the story: India have the top wicket-taker, but West Indies have a tightly packed attack. One spell could swing the semi-final race.
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: Dube's struggle with ball!
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: Shivam Dube endured a forgettable outing with the ball against Zimbabwe, struggling badly with control and rhythm. The all-rounder conceded 46 runs in just two overs, an expensive spell that tilted momentum away from India. One over spiralled into chaos, stretching to 10 deliveries and featuring four wides and two no-balls. His erratic lines and lengths proved costly on a day when discipline was crucial.
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: Run Battle Before Knockout: India’s Twin Engines vs West Indies’ Power Trio
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: West Indies hold the edge at the top of the run charts before this do-or-die clash, with Shimron Hetmyer (221) leading the combined tally. India are right behind through Ishan Kishan (214) and Suryakumar Yadav (213) — virtually neck and neck. The next big separator is West Indies’ middle-order punch, with Shai Hope (185) and Sherfane Rutherford (169) both ahead of India’s third-highest scorer Shivam Dube (158).
This is exactly why the top-order battle tonight could decide the game early.
IND vs WI T20 World Cup Live Score: Varun losing his magic touch
IND vs WI T20 World Cup Live Score: Varun Chakaravarthy’s aura has faded over the last few outings, with the mystery spinner struggling to rediscover his rhythm. He has repeatedly erred on length and seemed caught between sticking to his strengths and trying too many variations. South Africa capitalised as David Miller and Dewald Brevis hammered him for 47 in four overs, and Zimbabwe followed suit, with Sikandar Raza taking him apart for 35 in another forgettable spell.
IND vs WI T20 World Cup Live Score: Akeal Hosein expected to return and trouble India
IND vs WI T20 World Cup Live Score: A sluggish Eden surface could prompt a rethink in the bowling attack, especially with spin expected to play a decisive role. On tracks that grip and slow down, control through the middle overs becomes vital. That brings Akeal Hosein firmly into contention. The left-arm spinner was left out last game despite producing an impressive 3 for 28 at the turning Wankhede earlier in the tournament. Hosein offers flexibility, with the ability to bowl in the powerplay and contain batters when the field spreads. Compared to Gudakesh Motie, he offers tighter lines and greater composure under pressure.
IND vs WI T20 World Cup Live Score: West Indies so far: Momentum built, pressure now peaks in Kolkata
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: West Indies arrive in this clash with a strong campaign behind them and a semi-final spot within touching distance. They won four straight matches before suffering a heavy defeat to South Africa in the Super 8s, but they are still in qualification contention and now face India in a virtual knockout in Kolkata. Their tournament has been powered by explosive batting and momentum cricket. The equation tonight is clear: beat India, and they are through; even a washout could favour them because of net run rate.
India’s T20 World Cup so far: Strong starts, one stumble, one last shot
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: India’s campaign has now reached the sharp end. They came into the tournament as defending champions, progressed to the Super 8s, and showed their batting firepower with a 250-plus total in their previous outing. But a setback in the Super 8 race has left them in a virtual knockout against West Indies tonight in Kolkata. The equation is simple now: win and reach the semi-finals, lose and exit. Even a washout could hurt India, with West Indies ahead on net run rate.
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: Hello and welcome!
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live blog of virtual knockout between India and West Indies from Eden Gardens.