India vs West Indies live score 1st Test Day 3 in Antigua: Kohli and Co eye early wickets

Day 2 Round-up: Ishant Sharma’s spirited effort and reckless batting from the West Indies helped India take control of the first Test on day two here on Friday. The West Indies lost five wickets in the final session to be reeling at 189 for eight in their first innings at stumps, trailing India by 108 runs. Ishant Sharma took a five-wicket haul, his ninth in Tests, to put India in a strong position going into day three at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. India were helped by Roston Chase (48 off 47), John Campbell (23 off 30), Darren Bravo (18 off 27), Shai Hope (24 off 65) and Shimron Hetmyer (35 off 47) who were all guilty of throwing it away after promising starts. India, who resumed the day at 203 for six, went on to make 297 courtesy a fighting 58 from Ravindra Jadeja who was ably supported by Ishant (19 off 62) during their 60-run stand for the eighth wicket.

17:40 hrs IST Ravindra Jadeja reacts to ‘outside’ noise “Obviously you feel good when the skipper believes in you, thinks of you as the main player. Luckily, I have been able to repay the faith by performing well,” said Jadeja at the end of the second day’s play. “I was focussing on my game, I was not thinking about what is going on outside, what others think. When I was batting out there in the middle, I just looked to build a partnership. I was focussing to play with the tailenders. I was just worried about my game, I was trying to give my best out on the park.”





17:22 hrs IST ‘We gave our wickets too easily’ “I thought the pitch was easier to bat on first for the Indian team. Most of our guys got starts, but we gave our wickets just too easily today. We have a couple of wickets left and we have a chance of cutting into that lead,” Chase told reporters after the close of play on day two. “Well, my thought was just to stay hungry at the crease. But I gave my wicket away. I was looking good, but a lapse in concentration cost me my wicket. For me, the ball did not do much, I did not let it come to me as much as I should have. I could have played with softer hands.”





17:08 hrs IST Ishant Sharma joins elite list India fast bowler Ishant Sharma joined an elite list of Indian bowlers as he registered a five-wicket haul on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies at Antigua. The right-armer dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite (14), Roston Chase (48), Shai Hope (24), Shimron Hetymer (35) and Kemar Roach (0) on Day 2, as India gained an upper hand in the match. In the process, the Ishant became tied with SG Gupte, Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble to have the joint most five-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler in the West Indies. All the three bowlers have taken a fifer in Tests in West Indies three times in their career.





16:52 hrs IST Team India to wear black armbands The Indian players will wear black armbands when they take the field on the third day of the first Test against West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua as a mark of respect for former BCCI Vice-President Arun Jaitley. The senior BJP leader and former cricket administrator passed away after prolonged illness in the Capital on Saturday morning. ((Full Story))





16:37 hrs IST Recap of second day Ishant Sharma took five wickets, including three in seven balls, as India firmly gained the upper hand over West Indies on the second day of the first Test. Sharma (5-42) rattled through West Indies’ middle order late in the day, turning the match perhaps decisively in favour of the visitors. West Indies were 189-8 at stumps in their first innings, still 108 runs behind in reply to India’s 297 total. West Indies will be frustrated that all of their recognised batsmen got starts, but nobody managed a half century.



