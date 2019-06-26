India vs West Indies Live streaming, ICC World Cup 2019: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s batting approach and position in the middle order will be the team management’s primary concern when India take on an ousted-yet-dangerous West Indies in the sixth league phase encounter of the World Cup here Thursday. ((ICC World Cup 2019: ))

As the league phase hits the home stretch, India will look to ensure a smooth passage into the semi-finals with yet another victory. But it could be easier said than done against a West Indies side, which might play party poopers with nothing to lose in their remaining few games.

Where is India vs West Indies match of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The India vs West Indies World Cup match will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester.

At what time does the India vs West Indies match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The India vs West Indies World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Thursday(June 27).

Where to watch live coverage of India vs West Indies match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The India vs West Indies match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1.

How to watch India vs West Indies World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the New Zealand vs Pakistan match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/.

