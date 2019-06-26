ICC World Cup 2019: India to wear orange jersey? Bowling coach Bharat Arun says not aware

Amid row concerning colour of Indian cricket team’s new jersey, India bowling coach Bharat Arun said that their focus is not on the colour.

“To be very honest we are not aware what colours we are going to be wearing, we haven’t given any thought to that and all our focus is only on the match tomorrow. We are focusing on the game and not aware of the colour we are getting. We bleed blue and blue is going to be predominantly the colour that is it,” Arun said during a pre-match press conference here on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly speaks about MS Dhoni after sluggish innings against Afghanistan

India are likely to wear an orange jersey rather than their traditional blue colour jersey during their clash against England in the ongoing World Cup on June 30.

However, it did not go well with the opposition parties, who have accused the government saying that the orange jersey for the team is government’s attempt to saffronize everything.

Earlier, an ICC source told ANI that colour options were given to BCCI and they chose the colour combination that looked the best to them. Source also said that the design (orange) is taken from India’s old T20 jersey which had orange in it.

India will next face West Indies on June 27.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 20:18 IST