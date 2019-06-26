ICC World Cup 2019: Sourav Ganguly speaks about MS Dhoni after sluggish innings against Afghanistan

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has leapt to the defense of MS Dhoni after the wicket-keeper batsman faced flak for his sluggish innings against Afghanistan. On a sluggish pitch in Southampton, Dhoni laboured away to 28 runs off 52 balls as India’s middle order stalled against the skilled Afghan spin attack.

Ganguly believed MS Dhoni will prove his critics wrong in the tournament as there was no denying the class he possessed and the impact he will have.

“At the end of the day, MSD is a very good batsman and he will definitely prove that in this year’s World Cup 2019 as well despite his sticky form against Afghanistan. It’s just one match,” said Ganguly, as quoted by DNA.

This statement comes after former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar criticised Dhoni for not showing intent during his innings. He also said that the partnership between Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav was too slow and this allowed Afghanistan to control proceedings during the middle phase.

“I felt slightly disappointed, it could have been much better. I was also not happy with the partnership between Kedar and Dhoni, it was very slow. We batted 34 overs of spin bowling and scored 119 runs. This was one area where we didn’t look comfortable at all. There was no positive intent,” Sachin told India Today after the match.

