India vs West Indies LIVE: Hope, Lewis watchful against Shami, Shardul

Ind vs WI, Live updates: The series will now be decided at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack as both India and West Indies have the chance to bag the series. It has been an action-packed series and while both the batting units have shone, the bowlers have left a lot to be desired. Barabati has been a high-scoring venue and there will be the dew effect and well, this will only challenge the bowlers even more. It promises to be an absolute humdinger!

13:58 hrs: Good start this - After a watchful start, West Indies now have the good start. This is a good pitch and India need to pick up a wicket to set things rolling.

13:51 hrs - Hope takes wings - After a cautious start, Shai Hope has peeled off two boundaries in one over and has once again found a start. Shardul is getting the ball to move in nicely to Lewis at the other end.

13:45 hrs - Good start by India: Shami is looking in the groove, Shardul is disciplined. This is a good start by the Indian team. West Indies are wary and this pitch too looks very good.

13:32 hrs - Action starts: Shardul has the ball, Evin Lewis and Shai Hope are out there. India need to strike early with the new ball.

13:10 hrs: Virat Kohli - ‘We will bowl first. Dew will be a factor, we played a match against England and defending 380 proved to be tough. It’s a good opportunity to bowl first on this pitch. The mindset needs to be right, we have won many Tests after losing the toss, the focus should be on the larger picture. Winning toss does give a advantage, but you can’t play reckless cricket. One change for us, Deepak Chahar is out with a back injury, Navdeep Saini makes his debut.

West Indies (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini

13:03 hrs: India bowl first - Dew is a big concern and hence, India will bowl first.

12:56 hrs: Debut - Navdeep Saini, who replaced Deepak Chahar, is all set to make his debut.

12:52: Pitch report - ‘The spinners will like this pitch, there are some cracks and it might open up. It’s a little soft underneath, will help the ball to grip and turn. Dew is always a factor here, it will be a consideration for the team winning the toss’, reckon Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Kartik, in the pitch report

12:43 hrs: How will India line up? Considering the fact the Cuttack has been a happy hunting ground for the spinners, there might be some changes in India’s playing XI for the 3rd ODI. Read India’s predicted XI here.

12:42 hrs: India’s approach - India’s approach to Sunday’s game will be different. “Even the last game was a do-or-die for us. We will play with a similar mindset. When the stakes are high, I feel all the players lift up their socks, put up their hands. Somebody or other performs to give the team a platform from where we can go on to win the match,” said Shreyas Iyer.

12:11 hrs: The one-dayers tied 1-1 means West Indies have as much chance of winning a series against India since 2006—and the first in India since 2002-03—as the hosts have of wrapping up their 10th successive ODI series against the Caribbeans. But rebuilding since the winds of change blew through Cricket West Indies—after Ricky Skerritt called time on Dave Cameron’s six-year reign as president last March—Simmons said they are looking at the big picture.