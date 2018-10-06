India vs West Indies: Ravindra Jadeja dedicates maiden century to his mother

Ravindra Jadeja had a brilliant outing on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies as he slammed his maiden Test hundred and then took a wicket to put India in a commanding position. The innings was also extra special for the all-rounder as he dedicated the century to his late mother.

Speaking at the press conference, Jadeja said that he was very happy with his innings and he dedicated his maiden Test century to his mother because she always wanted him to play for India. He added that although she is no longer alive, this knock is one of the most valuable things he could have gifted her.

“I would like to dedicate this century to my mother. She’s not with us anymore. She wanted to see me play for India one day and since this is a special moment for me, I dedicate it to her,” he said.

Jadeja struck an unbeaten 100 off 132 off balls to be the third centurion of the Indian innings as they posted a huge total of 649/9 in the first innings. This was Jadeja’s first Test century and he had to wait till his 38th Test to reach three figures, having made his debut back in December 2012.

Playing with number eleven batsman Shami, he experienced the nervous 90s before finally getting to the milestone in the final over before tea. It has been a good last 30 days for the southpaw, who scored a gritty 86 in the final Test in England before making an ODI comeback with the Asia Cup in Dubai.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 11:15 IST