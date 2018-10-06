India vs West Indies: Ravindra Jadeja explains bizarre run-out dismissal in Rajkot Test

It was a day to remember for Ravindra Jadeja as he produced an all-round effort to put India in a commanding position against West Indies on Day 2 of their first Test in Rajkot. However, a slight blemish on his day was the controversy surrounding the run-out dismissal of Shimron Hetmyer.

The incident occurred in the 12th over of the West Indian innings when Hetmyer hit a Ravichandran Ashwin delivery towards mid-on, where Jadeja was fielding. Sunil Ambris — who was at the non-striker’s end — went for the run but Hetmyer didn’t and both batsmen were stuck at one end.

Jadeja saw this and started walking slowly towards the non-striker’s end, thinking it would be an easy run-out. However, Hetmyer tried to get back into the crease. Jadeja was almost caught off-guard but he managed to keep his cool and threw the ball at the stumps to dismiss the batsman.

READ: Kohli left unimpressed after Jadeja takes a long time to run-out Hetmyer - Watch

While skipper Virat Kohli was visibly unimpressed by the entire episode, Jadeja explained the entire situation in the post-day press conference on Friday.

““I saw both batsmen were at the same end and I did not think that Hetmyer would start running in towards the other end in such hot conditions. I was relaxed and so thought I will walk to take the bails off. His effort (run) was good,” added Jadeja, who laughed off the incident.

Earlier, Jadeja became the star of the day after making an unbeaten 100. The left-handed batsman stuck around with the lower-order to demolish a toothless West Indian attack. Jadeja -- playing his 38th Test -- also got a wicket after sending back Sunil Ambris, who had scored 114 not out in his side’s only tour game last week, for 12.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 09:15 IST