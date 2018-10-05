India vs West Indies: Kohli left unimpressed after Jadeja takes a long time to run-out Hetmyer - Watch

Ravindra Jadeja took a long time to take off the bails in order to run-out West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer and this piece of play from the all-rounder didn’t go down too well with the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, during the second day of the first Test between the two teams at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday.

The incident occurred in the 12th over of the West Indian innings when Hetmyer hit a Ravichandran Ashwin delivery towards mid-on, where Jadeja was fielding. Sunil Ambris — who was at the non-striker’s end — went for the run but Hetmyer didn’t and both batsmen were stuck at one end.

Jadeja saw this and started walking slowly towards the non-striker’s end, thinking it would be an easy run-out. However, Hetmyer came running towards the non-striker’s end, trying to get back into the crease. Jadeja was almost caught off-guard but he managed to keep his cool and threw the ball at the stumps to dismiss the batsman.

When sir Jadeja bats he want Century, when he was on field he want Run-out nd when he is bowling he wants wicket Wowww!!!👏👏 @imjadeja #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/PBeEzyAZB1 — Sagar Kabir (@ImSagarKabir10) October 5, 2018

Skipper Kohli was left unimpressed by this whole incident and he was pictured asking Jadeja as to why he waited for such a long time to dislodge the bails. But it all ended with the Indian players having a laugh at Jadeja’s unique piece of play.

Later, after the end of play on Day 2, Jadeja was asked about the incident and he said: “Both batsmen were at the same end so I thought I can get him run-out easily. I kept walking (towards the stumps) and suddenly I saw him running and I had to throw the ball at the wicket. I can’t imagine that (if I’d missed the stumps). I knew if I could go close to the stumps, I could get him.”

