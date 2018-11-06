India Vs West Indies T20I: Rohit Sharma on the verge of overtaking Virat Kohli in T20Is

The common saying these days in India cricket is that if Virat Kohli doesn’t score a hundred, Rohit Sharma definitely will. Such has been Rohit’s domination in limited-overs cricket that he is now on the verge of breaking a record that is held by none other than regular skipper Virat Kohli. Going into the second T20I against West Indies in Lucknow, Rohit needs just 11 runs to become India’s highest run-getter in T20Is. Kohli currently sits at the top with 2102 runs from 62 games.

While Kohli has played only 52 games as compared to Rohit’s 85, the stand-in skipper is the only player in the Indian to score three T20I tons. His strike rate of 136.91 is best amongst the top 5 Indian run getters. This apart, Rohit is the third highest run scorer in T20Is since 2017 and in the process has smashed 109 boundaries – second most after New Zealand’s Colin Munro. Along with Munro, Rohit is the only batsman to have managed to score two or more centuries since 2017 in T20Is.

While Rohit is already a champion player when it comes to the T20 format, things get even better when he plays on home soil. Rohit is also India’s leader in scoring runs on home soil in T20Is since 2017. The batsman needs just 5 runs to become India’s 2nd best run scorer at home in T20Is. He will become just the third Indian player to score 600+ runs at home. He has scored 208 runs with an impressive strike rate of 171.77 – most by any player in the list.

In comparison to his teammates, Rohit is undoubtedly the best when it comes to T20Is. He is India’s leading scorer in T20Is since 2017. He has best strike rate amongst the top 5 run scorers since 2017. He has scored most number of 50+ knocks in that duration. Rohit is the only player to have 150+ strike rate in the list.

Clearly, the Windies bowlers have their task cut-out unless they dismiss him early in the second T20I in Lucknow on Tuesday.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 08:52 IST