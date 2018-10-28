India vs West Indies: Statistical preview of the 4th ODI in Mumbai

India will look to find the ‘perfect’ balance in their playing eleven when they take on a resurgent West Indies in the fourth One-day International here on Monday. Going with five specialist bowlers in Pune on Saturday did not work for India, who ended up as the losing side for the first time in the home series against the West Indies.

With the series tied at 1-1 and two matches to go, Virati Kohli’s team finds itself in a must-win situation at the Cricket Club of India (CCI). Credit must be given to the West Indies, who have not only moved on from a dismal Test series but have given the formidable hosts a run for their money in the one-day format. As Kohli pointed out after the 43-run loss in the third ODI, the return of Kedar Jadhav from injury will give the team a much needed depth in both the batting and bowling department.

Let’s take a look at some of the important numbers and also the milestones that can be reached in this clash -

- Shikhar Dhawan needs 109 runs to complete 5000 runs in ODIs and he will become the fastest player after Hashim Amla to achieve this feat.

- Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma need 40 runs to complete 4000 partnership runs in ODIs. Also, they need just five runs to overtake Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar to become the 2nd most successful opening pair for India in ODIs.

- MS Dhoni needs 24 runs to complete 10,000 ODI runs for India.

- Rohit Sharma needs 6 runs to cross 1000 ODI run mark against Windies.

- Virat Kohli needs 33 runs to become the second-best captain with most runs in a series in ODIs.

- If Kohli scores another century against Windies, he will become the only batsmen after Kumar Sangakkara to score 4 consecutive ODI centuries

- Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs 3 wickets to complete 100 wickets in ODIs.

- MS Dhoni needs 74 runs to complete 1000 runs against Windies in ODIs.

- Windies have played four ODIs at Brabourne Stadium – most by any team.They have lost three and won one at this venue.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 18:35 IST