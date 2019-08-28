India vs West Indies: Windies make one change in side for 2nd Test

cricket

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:51 IST

No drastic measures were taken as the West Indies’ selectors decided to keep faith with the batting lineup that was skittled for 100 runs in a lopsided first Test against India in the Caribbean on Sunday. Only one change was made in the 15-men squad for the second Test with fast bowler Miguel Cummins who failed to take a wicket in Antigua making way for all-rounder Keemo Paul.

Paul was the first choice before an ankle injury ruled him out of the first Test at Antigua. The all-rounder was seen taking the field as a substitute fielder in India’s second innings, giving clear indications that he has recovered from the injury and in all likelihood will feature in the playing XI for the second Test at Jamaica starting on Friday.

West Indies’ top order was especially disappointing. Openers Kraigg Brathwaite (14 and 1) and John Campbell (23 and 7) went cheaply, while numbers three and four Shamarh Brooks (11 and 2) and Darren Bravo (18 and 2) did not contribute much either.

The West Indies Cricket Board, however, decided to back their batsmen despite open criticism from captain Jason Holder, who had described the effort of his batsman as ‘very disappointing’.

India won the first test by 318 runs, with West Indies dismissed for 222 in the first innings before making only 100 in their second knock.

The hosts need to win the second and final Test in order to save the series.

West Indies squad for 2nd Test against India: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 08:42 IST