India vs West Indies World Cup Head to Head Results: India go as favourites in Manchester

An unbeaten and confident Indian side would want to bolster their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals when they take on West Indies, a side which has flattered to deceive all competition. While, the Virat Kohli-led side has ticked all the boxes in the four wins so far, West Indies have not managed to find any rhythm after a bumper start to their campaign against Pakistan. Although, West Indies are almost out of the competition, they cannot be taken lightly and after the scare against Afghanistan, India will be on their toes.

Here is a quick guide on India vs West Indies head-to-head record:

In 126 games, between the two teams, India ahas won 59 matches, while Windies have won 62. The remaining 3 ended in a no result. But despite, the record, Windies will still face an uphill task against Virat Kohli & Co. as their recent records does bolster confidence.

West Indies have suffered four straight defeats in the tournament. To add to that, India have lost just 2 of their past 12 matches against the side.

In the World cup, India have lost one and won four matches against the opposition.

The two teams have faced each other four times in England, out of which, India have emerged victorious in three of them.

Mohammed Shami holds key for India

India seamer Mohammed Shami, who picked up a hat-trick against Afghanistan, holds they key for the side. The bowler is the highest wicket-taker for India in the World Cup for India among bowlers who have played less than 10 games.

India are currently on top half of the table with four wins in five games. They have not lost a single game so far, as the clash against New Zealand was washed out.

