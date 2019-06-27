Manchester weather today, India vs West Indies, World Cup 2019: Hourly forecast, rain chances and temperature

India will take on West Indies in their next ICC World Cup 2019 match at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday. Rain has pretty much followed Virat Kohli’s India in this tournament so far. Their match against New Zealand was washed out even without a ball being bowled and there were rains in the led up to their last encounters against Pakistan and Afghanistan.

India were forced to train indoors on Tuesday because of wet outfield ahead of their match against West Indies. The weather however cleared out on Wednesday, allowing both India and West Indies to have a full-fledged net session.

Manchester weather update for India vs West Indies match

Thankfully, there are no chances of rain on Thursday as the weather is likely to remain sunny throughout the day providing perfect conditions for the likes of Virat Kohli and Chirs Gayle to flex their muscles.

The temperature is likely to remain between 11-20 degrees celcius. Some clouds may hover around the afternoon local time but they are unlikely to bring rain and cause stoppages in play.

India, the only unbeaten team of World Cup 2019 so far, will look to carry the momentum against West Indies and get one step closer to the semi-final berth.

West Indies, on the other hand, have come close to beating more fancied teams in the tournament but have failed to get a result. In their last match against New Zealand, the Windies were within a big hit of winning the match but Carlos Brathwaite was caught on the boundary.

The team also performed well against Australia but failed to close out the result despite having the Aussies on their knees. With only 3 points on the board, the tournament’s dark horses are all but out of contention for a place in the last 4 and a loss against India will shut the door on them completely.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 09:33 IST