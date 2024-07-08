Suryakumar Yadav's bombastic posts on Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh's destructive knocks vs Zimbabwe sets internet ablaze

India may have faltered in the opening game of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe on Saturday, which sparked concerns about whether the team could find possible replacements for recently retired Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the format. But the new-look side bounced back in style at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, in the second game of the series, to script a dominating 100-run win that levelled the contest to 1-1. Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh helped India beat Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I

Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rinku Singh, all of whom were dismissed cheaply in the series opener, carved out destructive knocks to help India amass a match-winning total. The Men in Blue, who were crowned as the new T20 World Cup winners on June 29 in Barbados, lost their captain Shubman Gill in the second over of the match after being put to bat first.

However, Abhishek forged a fiery 137-run stand in just 46 balls for the second wicket alongside Gaikwad to help India revive. The opener smashed seven boundaries and eight maximums in his record 46-ball hundred, while the Chennai Super Kings captain scored 77 off 77, laced with 11 boundaries and a solitary six. Gaikwad was later joined by Rinku, who was part of the reserves in the T20 World Cup side, and the No. 4 batter scored a breathtaking 22-ball 48 not out as India amassed 234 for two in 20 overs.

Impressed with each of their batting masterclass in Harare, Suryakumar posted a tweet for all three of them.

Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan picked three wickets each, while Ravi Bishnoi snared two as India folded Zimbabwe for just 134 runs in 18.4 overs. Wessly Madhevere and No. 9 Luke Jongwe were the pick of the batters for Zimbabwe, with their respective scores of 43 and 33.

India will be back in action on Wednesday for the third T20I match of the series against Zimbabwe at the same venue. The final two matches of the contest will be played on Saturday and Sunday.