India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Can Rohit Sharma find lost form as IND play ZIM in final Super 12 tie

Updated on Nov 06, 2022 11:34 AM IST

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: India lock horns with Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Catch the LIVE score updates of IND vs ZIM:  

India vs Zimbabwe T20 Live Score: IND skipper Rohit Sharma
India vs Zimbabwe T20 Live Score: IND skipper Rohit Sharma(AFP)
HT Sports Desk

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: Having already booked the semifinal spot, Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to finish the Super 12 stage on a high as they lock horns with Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. India are the only team from Group 2 so far to enter the semifinal. The outcome of the ongoing match against Pakistan and Bangladesh will decide the second team to enter the final four. Meanwhile, the focus will also be on Rohit Sharma's form. The India skipper has accumulated just 74 runs from four matches, which include a 39-ball 53 against Netherlands. He could only manage four and two runs in the matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh respectively. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe have so far secured just one win at the Super 12 stage but an inspiring one. They had previously stunned Pakistan and are capable enough to pull another surprise. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup: 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 06, 2022 12:06 PM IST

    IND vs ZIM LIVE score update: Players to watch out from Zimbabwe camp

    The players to watch out from Zimbabwe camp are Sikandar Raza and Blessing Muzarabani. 

    Raza was instrumental in Zimbabwe's nail-biting win against Pakistan and is in the midst of a dream 2022 season. He would now look to end it on a high.

    Muzarabani, on the other hand, has spearheaded Zimbabwe's attack with the ball and is currently the second-highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets from 22 overs.  

  • Nov 06, 2022 11:58 AM IST

    IND vs ZIM LIVE score update: Ashwin's stats at T20 World Cup 2022

    While Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami have been all guns, one bowler, who has not been in his best, is R Ashwin. 

    A glance at Ashwin's stats at T20 World Cup:

    0/23 in 3 overs vs PAK 

    2/21 in 4 overs vs NED 

    1-43 in 4 overs vs SA 

    0/19 in 2 overs vs BAN 

  • Nov 06, 2022 11:45 AM IST

    IND vs ZIM LIVE score update: Zimbabwe skipper ahead of the clash

    "The win against Pakistan has given us a huge amount of belief that we can beat any side in the tournament. I don't think that will change going into tomorrow's game." - Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine ahead of the clash against India

  • Nov 06, 2022 11:34 AM IST

    IND vs ZIM LIVE score update: India's biggest plus

    India's biggest plus is Virat Kohli's imperious form. The former India captain has accumulated 220 runs from four matches, which include three half-centuries. 

    He had scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 at the same venue against Pakistan and has so far only been dismissed once in four matches.

  • Nov 06, 2022 11:25 AM IST

    IND vs ZIM LIVE score update: Head-to-head record

    If we look at the head-to-head record, India and Zimbabwe have met each other only seven times previously, out of which the Men In Blue have emerged victorious on five occasions. Zimbabwe have edged India twice. 

    This is the first time the two will lock horns at the T20 World Cup.

  • Nov 06, 2022 11:18 AM IST

    IND vs ZIM LIVE score update: What to expect at MCG

    Apart from the thrilling India vs Pakistan classic earlier in the tournament, the venue has not delivered any exciting results. Three matches at this venue were washed out. 

    However, the forecast on Sunday looks promising with negligible chances of rain hampering the contest. 

    If we look at the ground dimension, the square boundaries are bigger. Meanwhile, as seen in India's previous match here, the fast bowlers can really decide the momentum of the game. With the help of good bounce and pace, fast bowlers have so far scalped 21 wickets at the venue.

  • Nov 06, 2022 11:09 AM IST

    IND vs ZIM LIVE score update: Rohit Sharma's stats at T20 World 2022

    While the focus was on KL Rahul's dry run until the previous match, his opening partner Rohit Sharma has also failed to get going and just as we, even the skipper will be hoping for a change in fortune. 

    The India skipper has so accumulated 74 runs from four matches, which includes a fifty-plus score against minnows Netherlands. 

    Take a loot at Rohit Sharma's stats at T20 World 2022:

    4(7) vs PAK

    53(39) vs NED

    15(14) vs SA

    2(8) vs BAN 

  • Nov 06, 2022 11:03 AM IST

    India vs Zimbabwe LIVE updates: Full squads

    India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant

    Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Clive Madande

  • Nov 06, 2022 10:59 AM IST

     India vs Zimbabwe LIVE updates: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and starts at 01:30 pm IST. The toss for the same will take place half an hour before the start of action. Stay tuned for all updates and live score of IND vs ZIM

