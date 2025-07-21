‘India were scared of setting us…’: Harry Brook begins mind games ahead of Manchester Test with scathing remark

England star batter Harry Brook has made a sensational claim that Team India is scared of them in terms of setting a total after they set a mammoth 608-run target for them at Edgbaston. It happened after England pulled off a remarkable run chase at Headingley, chasing down 371 to seal a five-wicket win over India in the opening Test. It was England’s second-highest successful fourth-innings chase in Test history, prompting India to take no risks in the following match at Edgbaston—setting a target of over 600 runs to ensure they stayed clear of another defeat. England's Harry Brook addresses a press conference ahead of the fourth Test.(PTI)

Despite losing the Edgbaston clash, Brook said that India setting a ridiculous target actually boosted their confidence for the upcoming matches, as they realised the opposition's doubts about what total is safe.

“We saw them set a ridiculous total for us at Edgbaston. They were a little bit scared of setting us a total that we could potentially get. So that played into our favour and gave us a lot of confidence as well, going into other games going forward," Brook said in the press conference ahead of the Manchester Test.

Brook reflects on Headingley and Lord's victories

Brook called the Headingley run chase a remarkable victory, applauding the team’s grit and determination. He also pointed to the tense finish in the next Test, singling out Ben Stokes for his composure and control during a pressure-filled final stretch.

“Chasing that total at Headingley was an unbelievable win as well. And then obviously last time, the fight and determination we showed to get that last wicket, and the skills and patience that Stokes showed as well throughout that period where we couldn’t quite find a wicket, it was awesome to watch. I’m sure it kept everybody on the edge of their seat," he added.

Meanwhile, Liam Dawson has been included in England’s squad for the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford, the ECB confirmed on Monday, marking the spinner’s return to the Test arena after an eight-year gap. The 35-year-old left-arm spinner from Hampshire replaces the injured Shoaib Bashir and is the sole change in the playing XI. Dawson last featured in a Test match back in July 2017, when he earned his third cap.