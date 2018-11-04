India women cricketers do Bhangra ahead of ICC World T20

Pressure, what pressure? The ICC World T20 may already be almost upon us but India women’s team doesn’t seem to be taking any stress.

In fact the team seems to enjoying themselves as can be seen from the tweet posted by the official twitter handle of ICC World T20. In the said tweet, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Veda Krishnamurthy and Jemimah Rodrigues can be seen dancing and seem to be really enjoying their time in the Caribbean.

The ICC World T20 is set to take place in the West Indies from November 9 to November 24.

India, currently ranked fourth in the shortest format of the game, will be looking to do much better than the last time in 2016 when the team failed to make it to the semifinals when the tournament was held in India.

India, like last time round are placed in Group B along with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland, while Group A has England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh alongside the hosts and defending champions West Indies.

India Women’s squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 17:06 IST