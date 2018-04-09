India women’s cricket team suffer eight-wicket loss in 2nd ODI, England level series

The England women’s cricket team produced a splendid all-round performance to thrash India by eight wickets in the second ODI and level the three-match series 1-1 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.

After being asked to bat, India struggled against England bowlers as the hosts failed to build partnerships. The top order failed as wickets tumbled at regular intervals and India were bundled out for cheaply 113 runs in their stipulated 50 overs.

Opener Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma were the highest scorers for India with their scores of 42 and 26, respectively.

For England, Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers as she recorded career-best international figures of four for 14, followed by Danielle Hazell’s four for 32.

Alex Hartley also chipped in with a wicket.

In reply, openers Danielle Wyatt (47) and Tammy Beaumont (unbeaten at 39) provided England with a perfect start before skipper Heather Knight contributed with crucial 26 runs to help the visitors comfortably chased down the target in just 29 overs.

Ecclestone was adjudged `Player of the match` for her brilliant performance with the ball.

The two sides will now play the series-deciding ODI on April 12 at the same venue on Thursday.