India women’s U-19 Cup winners for emerging Asia event

When India lifted the title in the inaugural U-19 Women’s World Cup in South Africa in January, it was celebrated with great joy as it was the first ICC trophy for an Indian women’s team. Mostly the players from that side will come together in Hong Kong for the inaugural U-23 Emerging Asia Cup, a T20 event to be organised by the Asian Cricket Council from June 12 to 21. Image used for representational purpose(Getty Images)

It is learnt that Nooshin Al Khadeer, who was the coach of that U-19 World Cup team, will guide the U-23 side as well. The probables are attending a conditioning camp at Alur, near Bengaluru, under Nooshin’s supervision.

The eight-team tournament will comprise the U-23 or A sides of the five full members – India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Thailand – and the national teams of Associate nations Hong Kong, Malaysia and the UAE. The teams will be slotted into two groups. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

ACC president Jay Shah said: “ACC’s vision for cricket in the region includes creating equal opportunities for women to showcase their talent and take the sport to new heights. The tournament is a great platform for young women cricketers to compete and grow, and we are committed to developing women’s cricket in Asia to ensure a bright future for the sport.”

India senior team members Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh played in the U-19 World Cup. The selectors will take a call in the next few days whether to include them for the Asia Cup too. The two, now in the senior national camp being held at the National Cricket Academy, could skip the U-23 tournament as the competition is expected to be far lower than the World Cup.

The focus will be on U-19 World Cup star Shweta Sehrawat, all-rounders Soumya Tiwari and Archana Devi, spinner Parshavi Chopra and medium-pacer Titas Sadhu. The team is scheduled to leave for Hong Kong on June 9.

India play Hong Kong in their first game on June 13 and Pakistan on June 17.

Group A: India A, Pakistan A, Thailand A, Hong Kong.

Group B: Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Malaysia, UAE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON