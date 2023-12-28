close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women score after 10 overs is 49/2
Live

India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women score after 10 overs is 49/2

Dec 28, 2023 02:16 PM IST
OPEN APP

India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women at 49/2 after 10 overs, Yastika Bhatia at 18 runs and Harmanpreet Kaur at 3 runs

India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24. Match will start on 28 Dec 2023 at 02:00 PM
Venue : Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India Women squad -
Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, ...Read More Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Mannat Kashyap, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu
Australia Women squad -
Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

India Women vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 28, 2023 02:16 PM IST
    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women at 49/2 after 10 overs

    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    India Women
    Yastika Bhatia 18 (31)
    Harmanpreet Kaur 3 (7)
    Australia Women
    Annabel Sutherland 1/12 (2)

  • Dec 28, 2023 02:16 PM IST
    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . India Women at 49/2 after 9.4 overs

    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

  • Dec 28, 2023 02:13 PM IST
    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women at 44/2 after 9 overs

    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    India Women
    Yastika Bhatia 14 (27)
    Harmanpreet Kaur 2 (5)
    Australia Women
    Darcie Brown 1/23 (5)

  • Dec 28, 2023 02:09 PM IST
    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women at 43/2 after 8 overs

    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    India Women
    Yastika Bhatia 14 (25)
    Harmanpreet Kaur 1 (1)
    Australia Women
    Annabel Sutherland 1/7 (1)

  • Dec 28, 2023 02:06 PM IST
    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Richa Ghosh is out and India Women at 41/2 after 7.3 overs

    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.

  • Dec 28, 2023 02:05 PM IST
    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Richa Ghosh smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . India Women at 41/1 after 7.2 overs

    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! That is a boundary. The batter flicks this with great timing and finds the fence.

  • Dec 28, 2023 02:02 PM IST
    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women at 36/1 after 7 overs

    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    India Women
    Richa Ghosh 17 (18)
    Yastika Bhatia 13 (22)
    Australia Women
    Darcie Brown 1/22 (4)

  • Dec 28, 2023 02:01 PM IST
    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Richa Ghosh smashed a Four on Darcie Brown bowling . India Women at 36/1 after 6.3 overs

    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! The pull shot comes out and it fetches the batter a boundary.

  • Dec 28, 2023 02:00 PM IST
    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Richa Ghosh smashed a Four on Darcie Brown bowling . India Women at 32/1 after 6.2 overs

    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! That is a great shot. Short in length, the batter cuts it through point and finds the boundary.

  • Dec 28, 2023 01:58 PM IST
    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women at 28/1 after 6 overs

    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    India Women
    Richa Ghosh 9 (12)
    Yastika Bhatia 13 (22)
    Australia Women
    Megan Schutt 0/14 (3)

  • Dec 28, 2023 01:54 PM IST
    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women at 23/1 after 5 overs

    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    India Women
    Yastika Bhatia 12 (21)
    Richa Ghosh 5 (7)
    Australia Women
    Darcie Brown 1/14 (3)

  • Dec 28, 2023 01:52 PM IST
    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Richa Ghosh smashed a Four on Darcie Brown bowling . India Women at 22/1 after 4.2 overs

    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! No need to run for that. The batter stays in his crease and punches it through point. Finds the fence.

  • Dec 28, 2023 01:49 PM IST
    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women at 17/1 after 4 overs

    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    India Women
    Yastika Bhatia 12 (18)
    Richa Ghosh 0 (4)
    Australia Women
    Megan Schutt 0/9 (2)

  • Dec 28, 2023 01:49 PM IST
    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Megan Schutt bowling . India Women at 17/1 after 3.6 overs

    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards mid off.

  • Dec 28, 2023 01:46 PM IST
    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women at 13/1 after 3 overs

    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    India Women
    Richa Ghosh 0 (4)
    Yastika Bhatia 8 (12)
    Australia Women
    Darcie Brown 1/8 (2)

  • Dec 28, 2023 01:42 PM IST
    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Shafali Verma is out and India Women at 12/1 after 2.2 overs

    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: OUT! b Darcie Brown.

  • Dec 28, 2023 01:41 PM IST
    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women at 12/0 after 2 overs

    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    India Women
    Yastika Bhatia 8 (12)
    Shafali Verma 1 (3)
    Australia Women
    Megan Schutt 0/5 (1)

  • Dec 28, 2023 01:40 PM IST
    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Megan Schutt bowling . India Women at 12/0 after 1.4 overs

    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards mid off.

  • Dec 28, 2023 01:37 PM IST
    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women at 7/0 after 1 overs

    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
    India Women
    Shafali Verma 1 (3)
    Yastika Bhatia 4 (5)
    Australia Women
    Darcie Brown 0/7 (1)

  • Dec 28, 2023 01:11 PM IST
    India Women vs Australia Women Live Scores: Australia Women Playing XI

    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women (Playing XI) - Alyssa Healy (C/WK), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

  • Dec 28, 2023 01:11 PM IST
    India Women vs Australia Women Live Scores: India Women Playing XI

    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women (Playing XI) - Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque.

  • Dec 28, 2023 01:11 PM IST
    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Toss Update

    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women won the toss and elected to bat

  • Dec 28, 2023 01:09 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24

    India Women vs Australia Women Match Details
    1st ODI of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24 between India Women and Australia Women to be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
India Women Australia Women Australia Women tour of India 2023/24 + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out