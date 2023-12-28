India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women score after 10 overs is 49/2
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women at 49/2 after 10 overs, Yastika Bhatia at 18 runs and Harmanpreet Kaur at 3 runs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24. Match will start on 28 Dec 2023 at 02:00 PM
Venue : Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
India Women squad -
Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, ...Read More Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Mannat Kashyap, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu
Australia Women squad -
Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 28, 2023 02:16 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women at 49/2 after 10 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
India Women
Yastika Bhatia 18 (31)
Harmanpreet Kaur 3 (7)
Australia Women
Annabel Sutherland 1/12 (2)Dec 28, 2023 02:16 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . India Women at 49/2 after 9.4 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards point.Dec 28, 2023 02:13 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women at 44/2 after 9 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
India Women
Yastika Bhatia 14 (27)
Harmanpreet Kaur 2 (5)
Australia Women
Darcie Brown 1/23 (5)Dec 28, 2023 02:09 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women at 43/2 after 8 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
India Women
Yastika Bhatia 14 (25)
Harmanpreet Kaur 1 (1)
Australia Women
Annabel Sutherland 1/7 (1)Dec 28, 2023 02:06 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Richa Ghosh is out and India Women at 41/2 after 7.3 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.Dec 28, 2023 02:05 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Richa Ghosh smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . India Women at 41/1 after 7.2 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! That is a boundary. The batter flicks this with great timing and finds the fence.Dec 28, 2023 02:02 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women at 36/1 after 7 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
India Women
Richa Ghosh 17 (18)
Yastika Bhatia 13 (22)
Australia Women
Darcie Brown 1/22 (4)Dec 28, 2023 02:01 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Richa Ghosh smashed a Four on Darcie Brown bowling . India Women at 36/1 after 6.3 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! The pull shot comes out and it fetches the batter a boundary.Dec 28, 2023 02:00 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Richa Ghosh smashed a Four on Darcie Brown bowling . India Women at 32/1 after 6.2 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! That is a great shot. Short in length, the batter cuts it through point and finds the boundary.Dec 28, 2023 01:58 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women at 28/1 after 6 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
India Women
Richa Ghosh 9 (12)
Yastika Bhatia 13 (22)
Australia Women
Megan Schutt 0/14 (3)Dec 28, 2023 01:54 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women at 23/1 after 5 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
India Women
Yastika Bhatia 12 (21)
Richa Ghosh 5 (7)
Australia Women
Darcie Brown 1/14 (3)Dec 28, 2023 01:52 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Richa Ghosh smashed a Four on Darcie Brown bowling . India Women at 22/1 after 4.2 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! No need to run for that. The batter stays in his crease and punches it through point. Finds the fence.Dec 28, 2023 01:49 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women at 17/1 after 4 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
India Women
Yastika Bhatia 12 (18)
Richa Ghosh 0 (4)
Australia Women
Megan Schutt 0/9 (2)Dec 28, 2023 01:49 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Megan Schutt bowling . India Women at 17/1 after 3.6 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards mid off.Dec 28, 2023 01:46 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women at 13/1 after 3 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
India Women
Richa Ghosh 0 (4)
Yastika Bhatia 8 (12)
Australia Women
Darcie Brown 1/8 (2)Dec 28, 2023 01:42 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Shafali Verma is out and India Women at 12/1 after 2.2 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: OUT! b Darcie Brown.Dec 28, 2023 01:41 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women at 12/0 after 2 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
India Women
Yastika Bhatia 8 (12)
Shafali Verma 1 (3)
Australia Women
Megan Schutt 0/5 (1)Dec 28, 2023 01:40 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Megan Schutt bowling . India Women at 12/0 after 1.4 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Four! Played towards mid off.Dec 28, 2023 01:37 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women at 7/0 after 1 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
India Women
Shafali Verma 1 (3)
Yastika Bhatia 4 (5)
Australia Women
Darcie Brown 0/7 (1)Dec 28, 2023 01:11 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Scores: Australia Women Playing XI
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women (Playing XI) - Alyssa Healy (C/WK), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.Dec 28, 2023 01:11 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Scores: India Women Playing XI
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women (Playing XI) - Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque.Dec 28, 2023 01:11 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Toss Update
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women won the toss and elected to batDec 28, 2023 01:09 PM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24
India Women vs Australia Women Match Details
1st ODI of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24 between India Women and Australia Women to be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.Share this article
-