India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, IND bat first

India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live Score: India take on Australia in the first of a three-match ODI series at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. India come to the series on the back of a 2-1 win against New Zealand at home. However, their rather shaky top order was exposed in the series and they now land in a country where just four wins out of sixteen WODIs. In the last series in 2021, Australia defeated India 2-1....Read More

The series is a major step in the sides' preparation for the Womens' World Cup next year. Arugably the biggest casualty of the top order's poor showing against New Zealand was opener Shafali Verma, who has been dropped for this series. Senior batter Smriti Mandhana will bear the responsibility of providing a solid start with the bat. Besides two single digit scores, the flamboyant opener has been in fine form this year, scoring 448 runs at an impressive average of around 75 in her last six ODIs.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's form will be a significant concern for India, as she has struggled with consistency this year. With much at stake, her captaincy and batting have come under scrutiny following India's early exit from the T20 World Cup. Additionally, she will face increased pressure after failing to score in double figures in the last ODI series against Australia. The likes of Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma will also be keen to get big scores.

Big-hitting wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has returned to the team as have Harleen Deol, Titas Sadhu and Minnu Mani. Young Uma Chetry is also in the lineup in place of the injured wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia, who suffered a wrist injury during the Women's Big Bash League.

Spinners Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav were in good nick in the series against New Zealand and a major reason as to why they won the series. Deepti was especially frugal, bowling at a stunning economy rate of 3.6 in the three matches. They would be looking to continue that form in what will be siginificantly different conditions to what they encountered at home.

Australia are without regular captain Alyssa Healy. The wicketkeeper-batter is recovering from a knee injury and it will be Tahlia McGrath who, will be captaining the team in Healy's absence. Moreover, Australia have not played in this format since March and will be aiming to shake off the rust. Batter Georgia Voll has been given her debut in place of Healy, while veteran Elise Perry will be eyeing the 4,000-run milestone in ODIs, as she is just 42 runs away.