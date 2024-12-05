India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, IND bat first
- 34 Mins ago TOSS ALERT!
- 42 Mins ago Richa Ghosh returns
- 45 Mins ago No injury troubles for Jemimah Rodrigues
- 56 Mins ago Australia without Alyssa Healy
- 11 Mins ago Shafali's poor run
- 21 Mins ago India without Shafali Verma
- 32 Mins ago Australia full squad
- 33 Mins ago India full squad
- 54 Mins ago Hello and welcome!
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live Score: India take on Australia in the first of a three-match ODI series at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. India come to the series on the back of a 2-1 win against New Zealand at home. However, their rather shaky top order was exposed in the series and they now land in a country where just four wins out of sixteen WODIs. In the last series in 2021, Australia defeated India 2-1....Read More
The series is a major step in the sides' preparation for the Womens' World Cup next year. Arugably the biggest casualty of the top order's poor showing against New Zealand was opener Shafali Verma, who has been dropped for this series. Senior batter Smriti Mandhana will bear the responsibility of providing a solid start with the bat. Besides two single digit scores, the flamboyant opener has been in fine form this year, scoring 448 runs at an impressive average of around 75 in her last six ODIs.
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's form will be a significant concern for India, as she has struggled with consistency this year. With much at stake, her captaincy and batting have come under scrutiny following India's early exit from the T20 World Cup. Additionally, she will face increased pressure after failing to score in double figures in the last ODI series against Australia. The likes of Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma will also be keen to get big scores.
Big-hitting wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has returned to the team as have Harleen Deol, Titas Sadhu and Minnu Mani. Young Uma Chetry is also in the lineup in place of the injured wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia, who suffered a wrist injury during the Women's Big Bash League.
Spinners Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav were in good nick in the series against New Zealand and a major reason as to why they won the series. Deepti was especially frugal, bowling at a stunning economy rate of 3.6 in the three matches. They would be looking to continue that form in what will be siginificantly different conditions to what they encountered at home.
Australia are without regular captain Alyssa Healy. The wicketkeeper-batter is recovering from a knee injury and it will be Tahlia McGrath who, will be captaining the team in Healy's absence. Moreover, Australia have not played in this format since March and will be aiming to shake off the rust. Batter Georgia Voll has been given her debut in place of Healy, while veteran Elise Perry will be eyeing the 4,000-run milestone in ODIs, as she is just 42 runs away.
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live Score: TOSS ALERT!
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur has won the coin toss and India are batting first in Brisbane.
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live Score: Richa Ghosh returns
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live Score: India's big-hitting wicketkeeper had to miss the series against New Zealand to give her board exams. The 21-year-old returns now for the series in Australia. Yastika Bhatia kept wicket against New Zealand in her place but she has been sidelined for this series due to a wrist injury, so Uma Chetry will be the back-up wicketkeeper to Ghosh.
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live Score: No injury troubles for Jemimah Rodrigues
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live Score: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed before the match that Jemimah Rodrigues is fit and ready to go for this match. Jemimah had a bit of an injury scare to her wrist in the WBBL.
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live Score: Australia without Alyssa Healy
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live Score: Australia were handed a blow even before the start of this series with captain Alyssa Healy being ruled out.
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live Score: Shafali's poor run
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live Score: Shafali scored just 97 runs in four innings with a high score of 43 at the T20 World Cup. In the subsequent three-match ODI series against New Zealand, Verma managed scores of 33, 11 and 12 across the three games at Ahmedabad.
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live Score: India without Shafali Verma
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live Score: Among the big names not playing in this series is Shafali Verma. And among those big names, she is probably the only who is not playing because she has simply not been included in the squad. Shafali's poor form in the T20 World Cup and the subsequent home ODI series against New Zealand seems to have done it for the Indian selectors.
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live Score: Australia full squad
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live Score: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live Score: India full squad
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Uma Chetry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live Score: Hello and welcome!
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live Score: India face Australia in the first ODI that kicks off their white-ball tour Down Under. Stay tuned for more updates!