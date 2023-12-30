India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women score after 15 overs is 76/1
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 76/1 after 15 overs, Ellyse Perry at 28 runs and Phoebe Litchfield at 27 runs
Australia Women Innings Highlights :
Australia Women Score - 76/1 in 14.6 overs
- Shreyanka Patil makes her ODI debut for India
- Referral 1 (8.1 ovs): INDW against P Litchfield (LBW) Unsuccessful (INDW: 1, AUSW: 2)
- Power play 1 (1-10): Australia Women 49/1
- Australia Women 53/1 in ...Read More 10.2 overs
- Drinks: Australia Women 62/1 in 13.0 overs
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 30, 2023 02:43 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 76/1 after 15 overs
Australia Women
Ellyse Perry 28 (23)
Phoebe Litchfield 27 (43)
India Women
Amanjot Kaur 0/21 (3)Dec 30, 2023 02:43 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Ellyse Perry smashed a Four on Amanjot Kaur bowling . Australia Women at 75/1 after 14.5 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: FOUR! Uppish but just wide!Dec 30, 2023 02:42 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Ellyse Perry smashed a Six on Amanjot Kaur bowling . Australia Women at 71/1 after 14.4 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: SIX! Easily done! Amanjot Kaur loses her radar as he bowls it on the pads, full in length, Ellyse Perry picks up the length early and crouches to get underneath the ball. Plays the pick-up shot with ease and clears the deep backward square leg fence for a maximum.Dec 30, 2023 02:37 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 65/1 after 14 overs
Australia Women
Phoebe Litchfield 27 (43)
Ellyse Perry 17 (17)
India Women
Shreyanka Patil 0/3 (1)Dec 30, 2023 02:30 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 62/1 after 13 overs
Australia Women
Ellyse Perry 15 (13)
Phoebe Litchfield 26 (41)
India Women
Amanjot Kaur 0/10 (2)Dec 30, 2023 02:26 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 59/1 after 12 overs
Australia Women
Phoebe Litchfield 25 (38)
Ellyse Perry 13 (10)
India Women
Pooja Vastrakar 1/27 (6)Dec 30, 2023 02:21 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 56/1 after 11 overs
Australia Women
Phoebe Litchfield 23 (35)
Ellyse Perry 12 (7)
India Women
Amanjot Kaur 0/7 (1)Dec 30, 2023 02:20 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Ellyse Perry smashed a Four on Amanjot Kaur bowling . Australia Women at 53/1 after 10.2 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: EDGED AND FOUR! Fortuitous for Ellyse Perry!Dec 30, 2023 02:17 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 49/1 after 10 overs
Australia Women
Phoebe Litchfield 23 (34)
Ellyse Perry 5 (2)
India Women
Pooja Vastrakar 1/24 (5)Dec 30, 2023 02:17 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Phoebe Litchfield smashed a Four on Pooja Vastrakar bowling . Australia Women at 49/1 after 9.4 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: EDGED AND FOUR! Nagging length on leg stump, angling across the left-hander. Phoebe Litchfield looks to defend with a straight bat but edges it down between the fielders at first and second slip for a boundary. One of those two fielders should have got a hand on it.Dec 30, 2023 02:15 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Ellyse Perry smashed a Four on Pooja Vastrakar bowling . Australia Women at 44/1 after 9.2 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: FOUR! A real gift for Ellyse Perry first up and she will be very happy with that.Dec 30, 2023 02:14 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Alyssa Healy is out and Australia Women at 40/1 after 9.1 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: OUT! TIMBER! Pooja Vastrakar finally gets her dues and she sends the Aussie skipper Alyssa Healy packing for another low score.Dec 30, 2023 02:11 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 40/0 after 9 overs
Australia Women
Alyssa Healy 13 (23)
Phoebe Litchfield 19 (31)
India Women
Renuka Singh 0/24 (5)Dec 30, 2023 02:05 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 35/0 after 8 overs
Australia Women
Phoebe Litchfield 17 (27)
Alyssa Healy 12 (21)
India Women
Pooja Vastrakar 0/15 (4)Dec 30, 2023 02:01 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 33/0 after 7 overs
Australia Women
Phoebe Litchfield 16 (22)
Alyssa Healy 11 (20)
India Women
Renuka Singh 0/19 (4)Dec 30, 2023 02:01 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Phoebe Litchfield smashed a Four on Renuka Singh bowling . Australia Women at 33/0 after 6.6 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: FOUR! The missed opportunities are really starting to hurt India Women now. Pitched up outside off, a bit too full though and Phoebe Litchfield just caresses the cover drive wide of mid off for another boundary.Dec 30, 2023 01:56 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 22/0 after 6 overs
Australia Women
Alyssa Healy 10 (18)
Phoebe Litchfield 11 (18)
India Women
Pooja Vastrakar 0/13 (3)Dec 30, 2023 01:56 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Alyssa Healy smashed a Four on Pooja Vastrakar bowling . Australia Women at 22/0 after 5.5 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: FOUR! Rubbing salt into the wounds of Pooja Vastrakar as Alyssa Healy picks up a boundary now.Dec 30, 2023 01:51 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 16/0 after 5 overs
Australia Women
Phoebe Litchfield 10 (16)
Alyssa Healy 6 (14)
India Women
Renuka Singh 0/8 (3)Dec 30, 2023 01:50 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Phoebe Litchfield smashed a Four on Renuka Singh bowling . Australia Women at 14/0 after 4.3 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: FOUR! Uppish but in the gap!Dec 30, 2023 01:47 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 10/0 after 4 overs
Australia Women
Alyssa Healy 5 (13)
Phoebe Litchfield 5 (11)
India Women
Pooja Vastrakar 0/8 (2)Dec 30, 2023 01:46 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Alyssa Healy smashed a Four on Pooja Vastrakar bowling . Australia Women at 10/0 after 3.3 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: FOUR! Alyssa Healy doesn't quite all of it but the placement is good and the outfield does the rest. Pitched up on middle, driven off the inner half of the bat to the right of the bowler and neither mid off nor mid on and can to it.Dec 30, 2023 01:43 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 6/0 after 3 overs
Australia Women
Phoebe Litchfield 5 (11)
Alyssa Healy 1 (7)
India Women
Renuka Singh 0/2 (2)Dec 30, 2023 01:38 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 5/0 after 2 overs
Australia Women
Phoebe Litchfield 5 (8)
Alyssa Healy 0 (4)
India Women
Pooja Vastrakar 0/4 (1)Dec 30, 2023 01:36 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Phoebe Litchfield smashed a Four on Pooja Vastrakar bowling . Australia Women at 5/0 after 1.2 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: FOUR! Too easy for Litchfield and that's the first boundary of the game.Dec 30, 2023 01:34 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 1/0 after 1 overs
Australia Women
Alyssa Healy 0 (4)
Phoebe Litchfield 1 (2)
India Women
Renuka Singh 0/1 (1)Dec 30, 2023 01:10 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Scores: Australia Women Playing XI
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women (Playing XI) - Alyssa Healy (C/WK), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown.Dec 30, 2023 01:10 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Scores: India Women Playing XI
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana (In for Shafali Verma), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (WK), Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Shreyanka Patil (On ODI debut) (In for Saika Ishaque).Dec 30, 2023 01:10 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Toss Update
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women won the toss and elected to batDec 30, 2023 01:09 PM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24
India Women vs Australia Women Match Details
2nd ODI of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24 between India Women and Australia Women to be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.Share this article
