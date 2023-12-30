close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women score after 15 overs is 76/1
Live

India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women score after 15 overs is 76/1

Dec 30, 2023 02:43 PM IST
OPEN APP

India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 76/1 after 15 overs, Ellyse Perry at 28 runs and Phoebe Litchfield at 27 runs

India Women vs Australia Women Live Score :

Australia Women Innings Highlights :

Australia Women Score - 76/1 in 14.6 overs

  • Shreyanka Patil makes her ODI debut for India
  • Referral 1 (8.1 ovs): INDW against P Litchfield (LBW) Unsuccessful (INDW: 1, AUSW: 2)
  • Power play 1 (1-10): Australia Women 49/1
  • Australia Women 53/1 in ...Read More 10.2 overs
  • Drinks: Australia Women 62/1 in 13.0 overs

    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score, 2nd ODI of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24
    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score, 2nd ODI of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24

    Follow all the updates here:

    • Dec 30, 2023 02:43 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 76/1 after 15 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
      Australia Women
      Ellyse Perry 28 (23)
      Phoebe Litchfield 27 (43)
      India Women
      Amanjot Kaur 0/21 (3)

    • Dec 30, 2023 02:43 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Ellyse Perry smashed a Four on Amanjot Kaur bowling . Australia Women at 75/1 after 14.5 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: FOUR! Uppish but just wide!

    • Dec 30, 2023 02:42 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Ellyse Perry smashed a Six on Amanjot Kaur bowling . Australia Women at 71/1 after 14.4 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: SIX! Easily done! Amanjot Kaur loses her radar as he bowls it on the pads, full in length, Ellyse Perry picks up the length early and crouches to get underneath the ball. Plays the pick-up shot with ease and clears the deep backward square leg fence for a maximum.

    • Dec 30, 2023 02:37 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 65/1 after 14 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
      Australia Women
      Phoebe Litchfield 27 (43)
      Ellyse Perry 17 (17)
      India Women
      Shreyanka Patil 0/3 (1)

    • Dec 30, 2023 02:30 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 62/1 after 13 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
      Australia Women
      Ellyse Perry 15 (13)
      Phoebe Litchfield 26 (41)
      India Women
      Amanjot Kaur 0/10 (2)

    • Dec 30, 2023 02:26 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 59/1 after 12 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
      Australia Women
      Phoebe Litchfield 25 (38)
      Ellyse Perry 13 (10)
      India Women
      Pooja Vastrakar 1/27 (6)

    • Dec 30, 2023 02:21 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 56/1 after 11 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
      Australia Women
      Phoebe Litchfield 23 (35)
      Ellyse Perry 12 (7)
      India Women
      Amanjot Kaur 0/7 (1)

    • Dec 30, 2023 02:20 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Ellyse Perry smashed a Four on Amanjot Kaur bowling . Australia Women at 53/1 after 10.2 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: EDGED AND FOUR! Fortuitous for Ellyse Perry!

    • Dec 30, 2023 02:17 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 49/1 after 10 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
      Australia Women
      Phoebe Litchfield 23 (34)
      Ellyse Perry 5 (2)
      India Women
      Pooja Vastrakar 1/24 (5)

    • Dec 30, 2023 02:17 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Phoebe Litchfield smashed a Four on Pooja Vastrakar bowling . Australia Women at 49/1 after 9.4 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: EDGED AND FOUR! Nagging length on leg stump, angling across the left-hander. Phoebe Litchfield looks to defend with a straight bat but edges it down between the fielders at first and second slip for a boundary. One of those two fielders should have got a hand on it.

    • Dec 30, 2023 02:15 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Ellyse Perry smashed a Four on Pooja Vastrakar bowling . Australia Women at 44/1 after 9.2 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: FOUR! A real gift for Ellyse Perry first up and she will be very happy with that.

    • Dec 30, 2023 02:14 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Alyssa Healy is out and Australia Women at 40/1 after 9.1 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: OUT! TIMBER! Pooja Vastrakar finally gets her dues and she sends the Aussie skipper Alyssa Healy packing for another low score.

    • Dec 30, 2023 02:11 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 40/0 after 9 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
      Australia Women
      Alyssa Healy 13 (23)
      Phoebe Litchfield 19 (31)
      India Women
      Renuka Singh 0/24 (5)

    • Dec 30, 2023 02:05 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 35/0 after 8 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
      Australia Women
      Phoebe Litchfield 17 (27)
      Alyssa Healy 12 (21)
      India Women
      Pooja Vastrakar 0/15 (4)

    • Dec 30, 2023 02:01 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 33/0 after 7 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
      Australia Women
      Phoebe Litchfield 16 (22)
      Alyssa Healy 11 (20)
      India Women
      Renuka Singh 0/19 (4)

    • Dec 30, 2023 02:01 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Phoebe Litchfield smashed a Four on Renuka Singh bowling . Australia Women at 33/0 after 6.6 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: FOUR! The missed opportunities are really starting to hurt India Women now. Pitched up outside off, a bit too full though and Phoebe Litchfield just caresses the cover drive wide of mid off for another boundary.

    • Dec 30, 2023 01:56 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 22/0 after 6 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
      Australia Women
      Alyssa Healy 10 (18)
      Phoebe Litchfield 11 (18)
      India Women
      Pooja Vastrakar 0/13 (3)

    • Dec 30, 2023 01:56 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Alyssa Healy smashed a Four on Pooja Vastrakar bowling . Australia Women at 22/0 after 5.5 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: FOUR! Rubbing salt into the wounds of Pooja Vastrakar as Alyssa Healy picks up a boundary now.

    • Dec 30, 2023 01:51 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 16/0 after 5 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
      Australia Women
      Phoebe Litchfield 10 (16)
      Alyssa Healy 6 (14)
      India Women
      Renuka Singh 0/8 (3)

    • Dec 30, 2023 01:50 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Phoebe Litchfield smashed a Four on Renuka Singh bowling . Australia Women at 14/0 after 4.3 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: FOUR! Uppish but in the gap!

    • Dec 30, 2023 01:47 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 10/0 after 4 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
      Australia Women
      Alyssa Healy 5 (13)
      Phoebe Litchfield 5 (11)
      India Women
      Pooja Vastrakar 0/8 (2)

    • Dec 30, 2023 01:46 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Alyssa Healy smashed a Four on Pooja Vastrakar bowling . Australia Women at 10/0 after 3.3 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: FOUR! Alyssa Healy doesn't quite all of it but the placement is good and the outfield does the rest. Pitched up on middle, driven off the inner half of the bat to the right of the bowler and neither mid off nor mid on and can to it.

    • Dec 30, 2023 01:43 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 6/0 after 3 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
      Australia Women
      Phoebe Litchfield 5 (11)
      Alyssa Healy 1 (7)
      India Women
      Renuka Singh 0/2 (2)

    • Dec 30, 2023 01:38 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 5/0 after 2 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
      Australia Women
      Phoebe Litchfield 5 (8)
      Alyssa Healy 0 (4)
      India Women
      Pooja Vastrakar 0/4 (1)

    • Dec 30, 2023 01:36 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Phoebe Litchfield smashed a Four on Pooja Vastrakar bowling . Australia Women at 5/0 after 1.2 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: FOUR! Too easy for Litchfield and that's the first boundary of the game.

    • Dec 30, 2023 01:34 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 1/0 after 1 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score:
      Australia Women
      Alyssa Healy 0 (4)
      Phoebe Litchfield 1 (2)
      India Women
      Renuka Singh 0/1 (1)

    • Dec 30, 2023 01:10 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Scores: Australia Women Playing XI

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women (Playing XI) - Alyssa Healy (C/WK), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown.

    • Dec 30, 2023 01:10 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Scores: India Women Playing XI

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana (In for Shafali Verma), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (WK), Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Shreyanka Patil (On ODI debut) (In for Saika Ishaque).

    • Dec 30, 2023 01:10 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Toss Update

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat

    • Dec 30, 2023 01:09 PM IST
      Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24

      India Women vs Australia Women Match Details
      2nd ODI of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24 between India Women and Australia Women to be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    View More
    SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
    Share this article
    Topics
    India Women Australia Women Australia Women tour of India 2023/24 + 2 more
    SHARE
    Copy

    Join Hindustan Times

    Create free account and unlock exciting features like

    Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
    Already have an account? Sign In
    • mint-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icons
    • slurrp-icon
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telegu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2023 HindustanTimes
    Story Saved
    Live Score
    Edit Profile
    Saved Articles
    Following
    My Reads
    Sign out
    New Delhi 0C
    Saturday, December 30, 2023
    Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign out