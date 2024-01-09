close_game
News / Cricket / India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: 3rd T20I of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24 to start at 07:00 PM
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: 3rd T20I of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24 to start at 07:00 PM

Jan 09, 2024 06:01 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24. Match will start at 07:00 PM

India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24. Match will start on 09 Jan 2024 at 07:00 PM
Venue : Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

India Women squad -
Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, ...Read More Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Kanika Ahuja, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Mannat Kashyap, Minnu Mani, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu
Australia Women squad -
Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

India Women vs Australia Women Live Score, 3rd T20I of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24
Follow all the updates here:

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24

    India Women vs Australia Women Match Details
    3rd T20I of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24 between India Women and Australia Women to be held at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Topics
India Women Australia Women Australia Women tour of India 2023/24 + 2 more
