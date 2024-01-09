India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: 3rd T20I of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24 to start at 07:00 PM

India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24. Match will start on 09 Jan 2024 at 07:00 PM

Venue : Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai



India Women squad -

Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Kanika Ahuja, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Mannat Kashyap, Minnu Mani, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu

Australia Women squad -

Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

