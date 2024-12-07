India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming 2nd ODI: When and where to watch INDW vs AUSW online and on TV

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will look to bounce back when they take the field against Australia in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. The series opener turned out to be a disappointing affair for the visitors as the batting lineup surrendered completely. India were bowled out for just 100, failing to even play out their full quota of 50 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s team to take on Australia in 2nd ODI on Sunday. (AP)

Australia then had no trouble chasing down the target. In the end, the hosts registered an emphatic five-wicket win with 202 balls to spare.

The visitors would hope for a better showing with the bat in hand in the second ODI. A loss on Sunday would mean another series defeat under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur.

Squads:

India: Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Priya Mishra, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Tejal Hasabnis, Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol

Australia: Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth

Here are the details of when and where to watch India women vs Australia women 2nd ODI match.

When will the India women vs Australia women 2nd ODI fixture take place?

The India women vs Australia women 2nd ODI fixture will take place on Sunday (December 8). The match will begin at 5:15 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 4:45 AM IST.

Where will the India women vs Australia women 2nd ODI fixture take place?

The India women vs Australia women 2nd ODI fixture will take place at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India women vs Australia women 2nd ODI fixture?

The India women vs Australia women 2nd ODI fixture will be available for live telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2.

Where can you watch live streaming of the India women vs Australia women 2nd ODI fixture?

The India women vs Australia women 2nd ODI fixture will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hostar.