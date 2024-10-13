India Women vs Australia Women, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Women T20 WC match live

India Women vs Australia Women, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: India will be eyeing a crucial victory when they face an injury-hit Australia in their must-win Women's T20 World Cup match on Sunday. With the semifinals in sight, the Women in Blue will need to bring their best against the formidable Australian side, which has already booked a spot in the last four. IND Women vs AUS Women, T20 WC 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch(HT_PRINT)

India’s dominant 82-run win over Sri Lanka earlier this week provided a major boost to their net run rate and confidence. Currently sitting second in Group A with four points, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side knows a victory against the defending champions will seal their knockout berth. However, with New Zealand also in the hunt and Pakistan still capable of shaking things up, net run rate could play a crucial role in determining the final standings.

Australia, undefeated so far, is coming off a six-point run but will be without two key players. Skipper Alyssa Healy sustained an "acute injury to her right foot," while fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck dislocated her shoulder during their victory over Pakistan. With both likely to miss the clash, Australia's depth will be tested as Beth Mooney is expected to take on wicketkeeping duties.

India’s top order, led by Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and Harmanpreet Kaur, has found form just in time. The batting trio will be crucial on a pitch that has traditionally been tough for batters. Jemimah Rodrigues, who is due for a big innings, could also be pivotal in India’s quest to secure a comprehensive win.

India’s bowling attack, which excelled against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, will once again need to step up and restrict a strong Australian lineup that may struggle without Healy at the top. With everything to play for, India must not only aim for victory but also for another net run rate boost to ensure they stay ahead of the Kiwis in the semifinal race.

The India Women vs Australia Women, T20 World Cup fixture will take place on Sunday (October 13). The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

The India Women vs Australia Women, T20 World Cup fixture will take place at the Sharjah cricket stadium.

The India Women vs Australia Women, T20 World Cup fixture will be available for live telecast on Star Sports.

The India Women vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup fixture will be available for live streaming on Hotstar.