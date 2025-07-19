India Women vs England Women, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs ENG W live on TV and online

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will look to seal the three-match ODI series against England on Saturday when the two teams square off in the second ODI at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Having sealed a four-wicket win in the series opener, the visitors will look to continue with the momentum and register a memorable victory, having previously won the T20 series 3-2. IND W vs ENG W, 2nd ODI: Here are all the live streaming details for the second match of the three-game series between India and England Women.(Action Images via Reuters)

Deepti Sharma played an unbeaten knock of 62 runs off 64 balls as she helped India chase down more than 250 runs on the board. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur got starts with the bat, but they failed to go big, and the two senior pros would look to learn from their mistakes.

A series win against England will hold India in good stead ahead of the upcoming Women's World Cup later this year.

Squads:

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Goud, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Sayali Satghare, Yastika Bhatia, Tejal Hasabnis, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

England: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson Richards, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Charlotte Dean, Maia Bouchier, Em Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone.

Here are all the live-streaming details for the 2nd ODI between India and England Women

When will the India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI match be played?

The India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI match will be played on Saturday, July 19. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 3 PM IST.

Where will the India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI match be played?

The India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI match will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

Which channels will broadcast the India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI match?

The India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI match?

The India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv and Fancode app and website.